Plenty of Anti-Israel Bluster at the Emmy Awards, but Not a Word About Charlie Kirk

They held the Emmy Awards ceremony on Sunday night as Hollywood gathered to pat itself on the back and pretend that anyone, anywhere cares about what they think of national and international issues.

The Los Angeles Times informs us that a failed late-night talk show host who lost almost half his audience before being canned received a long, "heartfelt" standing ovation from the crowd, most of whom were grateful it wasn't them.

Stephen Colbert's nightly anti-Trump rants were at least partially responsible for the supposed comic losing more than a million viewers in 2024. He said that his show was about "loss."

“And that’s related to love, because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” Colbert said. “And in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave.”

Colbert's love of country is directly proportional to how much he can tear it down.

The Television Academy Chairman, Cris Abrego, lamented the congressional cutting of PBS. The live Emmy audience made up half the viewership of most PBS shows.

"The Pitt's" Katherine LaNasa earned a kudo for having the "Best squeal of the night" for her reaction to the unexpected win.

But it wouldn't be an awards show without politics being practiced by ignorant, uninformed people. What they think they know about Gaza is less than what they should know and far, far less than what is actually happening.

Actress Hannah Einbinder ended her acceptance speech for her first Emmy, claiming to be ashamed of Israel.

“I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it’s an issue that’s very dear to my heart,” she said. “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing. . . institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

This would be news to the 8 million Israeli Jews, most of whom (I'm guessing) like it fine living in an "ethno-nationalist state," whatever that means.

Einbinder proclaimed, “F*** ICE” at the end of her speech. Surprisingly, that was the only reference to that hot-button issue.

The Free Press:

Einbinder wasn’t the only one who took on the thankless job of settling a centuries-long land war while wearing couture. Javier Bardem marched down the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh with his fist raised, and told Variety, “I cannot work with someone that justifies or supports the genocide.” A few others wore red “Artists4Ceasefire” pins to complement their gowns and dress shirts. Meg Stalter, who starred in Lena Dunham’s Too Much, carried a black purse that had “Cease fire!” scrawled over it. “We have to use our platforms and say what’s important to us. What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege? said Stalter. Then, to the camera, about her outfit, she said: “Get a a** shot! Get a a** shot!”

"That's Hollywood!"

Not a single word about Charlie Kirk, his assassination, the left's obscene reaction to the violence, or the backlash to Kirk's death on the right was heard before, during, or after the awards ceremony. The most consequential act of political violence since the 1960s didn't merit a single word.

Suzy Weiss wrote, "What happened to Kirk, in the minds of the actors at the Emmys, was perhaps something that happened online, to someone uncool and on the wrong side of history. Kirk does not exist in their glittering snow globe. But, curiously, Israel looms very large in it."

The irony is that, much more than recent prestige television, Kirk was able to hold the focus of young Americans—with his podcast and the debates he would have on college campuses and his videos. YouTube, not cable, is where more and more young people find their entertainment. Kirk ascended to the ranks of political power so quickly and so effectively in part because Hollywood decided to talk more and more only to itself. As my colleagues reported last week, young Americans who felt alienated from their peers flocked to Kirk, and soon enough, they made their own media ecosystem.

The Hollywood bubble is now bulletproof and even more impervious to reality's rude interruptions. These people have managed to wall themselves in and keep out everything they don't want to deal with. The "Dream Factory" has become a nightmare creation of some of their own delusions about the world and the country they live in.

