Does the Release of the Hur Recordings Raise More Questions About the Autopen Signings?

In his four years in office, Joe Biden pardoned or granted clemency to more than 8,000 criminals, including his own son, four times more than Barack Obama (1,927), who was in office for eight years.

Republicans raised questions about Biden's extensive reliance on the executive autopen to sign all those pardons and acts of clemency. Indeed, it would seem to be a non-issue. All presidents have used an autopen for official and unofficial business, so what's the big deal?

Legal experts scoffed at that idea except in one unlikely instance. Kermit Roosevelt, constitutional law expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said, “If the president doesn’t know that something was done, then it’s not a valid official act."

Did Biden fully understand that he was pardoning and granting clemency to these 8,000 people?

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, issued a statement on Friday saying that his committee was going to revisit the autopen issue it raised during hearings last March. At that time, the Biden White House stonewalled Comer's committee, refusing requests for documents and having aides testify.

“The American people deserve to know who was actually calling the shots in the Biden White House, because it wasn’t Joe Biden. His mental decline was obvious to anyone paying attention. But instead of being honest, the Biden Administration, Democrats in Congress, and the legacy media lied and covered it up. They gaslit the American people while propping up a man who was unfit to lead," the statement said.

The release of Hur's recorded interview with Joe Biden changes everything. It raises serious questions that Democrats can't avoid: How impaired was Joe Biden? Did he fully understand the act of pardoning so many criminals?

Who was pulling the strings? Who was the puppetmaster?

“This is one of the greatest scandals of our generation and Americans are demanding answers. Last Congress, we launched an investigation into the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline, but we were met with obstruction by the Biden White House and mockery from Democrats in Congress. Now that Biden’s top enablers can no longer hide behind the power of the presidency, we’re continuing our investigation to expose the truth," the statement continued.

When Comer first began to investigate Biden's cognitive decline, Democrats called it a witch hunt and a waste of time. Comer and the committee must now determine if the deliberate withholding of information about Biden's mental disability constituted a criminal act.

Denying a congressional committee evidence relevant to its investigation is a crime. Comer's Oversight Committee will now examine the refusal of Biden's top aides, who were fully aware of the president's cognitive decline, to testify.

“Key decisions made in the final days of the Biden presidency, including using autopens to issue blanket pardons for the Biden Crime Family, must be fully examined. There are serious concerns that President Biden lacked the mental capacity to authorize those actions," the statement concluded.

Outraged Democrats will probably pull the sympathy card and claim that picking on an old, enfeebled man should be beyond politics. To that, I say that's nonsense. We're talking about the safety and security of the United States. White House aides and many leading Democrats knew that Joe Biden was incapable of fulfilling his duties as president. That put the United States in mortal danger.

Yet, for reasons of hanging on to political power and the hysterical fear that a Trump presidency would be bad for the country, they chose to allow their desire for power to override the country's needs.

It doesn't meet the legal definition of "treason." But it's a gigantic betrayal that Democrats should be made to pay in 2026.

