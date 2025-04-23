Female Army Commander Suspended After Base Failed to Post Photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth

Rick Moran | 3:24 PM on April 23, 2025
Quinn Dombrowski from Berkeley, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

If for no other reason, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, former commander of Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, should have been relieved for demonstrating extraordinary stupidity.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the reason that Col. Baez Ramirez was suspended. On Sunday, Hegseth reposted an X post claiming, "Commander of Fort McCoy, whose base chain-of-command board was missing photos of Trump, Vance, and Hegseth, has been SUSPENDED."

The colonel was suspended after the Pentagon announced an investigation into why the command wall photos were missing. According to Fox News, the photos have now been posted. 

"This suspension is not related to any misconduct," the U.S. Army Reserve Command said in a statement. "We have no further details to provide at this time while this matter is under review."

Disrespect of the commander in chief warrants a court-martial, to which the colonel may still be subject. 

Previously, she had served as chief of the Reserve Program, United States Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and in other roles throughout the Army and Army Reserves.

The move came after a series of leadership shake-ups across the U.S. military. Earlier this month, the Pentagon fired the base commander for Pituffik Space Force Base in Greenland after she "undermined" Vance. 

Another stupid human, oblivious to the responsibilities of command. 

After the vice president’s visit, Col. Susannah Meyers emailed base personnel on March 31, writing, "I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."

She added that she had "spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you." 

In a statement, the Space Force did not spare Meyers the indignity of being relieved. Meyers had been relieved of command "due to loss of confidence in her ability to lead." 

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," the statement read.

“Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened,” the department’s rapid response account posted on X.

They reminded people of the changes that the new administration is in the process of making.

Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez didn't get the memo.

An earlier version of this story stated that Ramirez had been relieved of her command. We apologize for the error.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

