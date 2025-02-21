Canadian Singer at 4 Nations Hockey Final Changed Anthem Lyrics to Protest Trump

Rick Moran | 2:12 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Canadian National Anthem is one of the most beautiful anthems in the world. It's easy to sing with stirring words that set "true patriot hearts" aflame.

Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk sang the anthem before the USA-Canada final of the 4 Nations Hockey tournament. Given the nationalist fervor that surrounded the hockey game, it wasn't surprising that a Canadian singer would look to get attention by trying to bring U.S. politics into the event. 

Advertisement

Kreviazuk altered the lyrics of the anthem, changing it from "True patriot love in all of us command," to "True patriot love that only us command.

After the game, Kreviazuk posted a message on Instagram. She could almost be mistaken for a radical left American Democrat with her answer. Instead. she showed herself to be a narcissistic, woke Canadian who desperately wanted recognition in America for "speaking truth to power."

“In this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices, and try to protect ourselves,” Kreviazuk wrote on Instagram.

If someone says a moment is "consequential," it most assuredly isn't. She is hinting that the reason the moment is "consequential" is because she is commenting on it.

And is she really dumb enough to think the U.S. is going to invade Canada or something? Sheesh, what a dope.

“We should express our outrage in the face of any abuses of power," obviously referring to Canada's southern neighbor and Donald Trump.

Why just Trump's "abuses of power"? Why not Putin's? Or Hamas's? Or Canada's soon-to-be ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau's? A parliamentary committee actually determined that Trudeau abused power during the COVID lockdowns. 

Advertisement

“I am sorry if you think that we’d be better off annexed,” she wrote. So anyone who disagrees with her wants to be annexed by the U.S.? Sheesh.

Somehow, she got even more obtuse by making the laughable comparison of Ukraine to Canada. “Canada, not unlike Ukraine, is a sovereign nation. period," she said. Stating the obvious is the refuge of fools.

New York Post:

A rep for the singer indicated that Kreviazuk changed the lyrics in response to the growing political tension between the United States and Canada.

Kreviazuk revealed she plotted the lyric change before she hit the ice, sharing an image with the updated phrase written in black ink on her hand.

She also posted several images on her Instagram story before she went out to perform, including a video of herself in her dressing room, in which she called singing the anthem “what an honor.”

Trump, 78, has repeatedly floated the idea of making Canada the 51st US state — referring to outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.”

Kreviazuk told the AP she did it “because I believe in democracy, and a sovereign nation should not have to be defending itself against tyranny and fascism.”

Advertisement

Who are you defending yourself from? Holy Beejeebees, can you get any more hysterically unbalanced in believing that the U.S. is going invade Canada? 

Trump is not serious about annexing or conquering Canada. If he is, he should be committed. But he's not serious. He's trolling the hysterically anti-Trump left in Canada and is making them look stupid in the process. 

It's not hard to do.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

Trump, Vance, and Musk Go Where No Men Have Gone Before, and It's Hilarious Kevin Downey Jr.
The Morning Briefing: JD Vance Keeps Groin-Kicking Dem Sacred Cows Stephen Kruiser
So That's Why Trump Is Being so Tough on Zelenskyy Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Washington State Suddenly Isn't Cool With George Anymore Victoria Taft
This Should Be on Kash Patel's FBI Priority List Victoria Taft
'Holy' Abortions, DEI Prayers, and Mean Drag Queens in Church Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Marco Rubio Sits Down for an Actual Intelligent Interview
Here’s How the Media Is Cherry-Picking Polls to Claim Trump’s Approval Is in Freefall
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey
Advertisement