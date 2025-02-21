Canadian Singer at 4 Nations Hockey Final Changed Anthem Lyrics to Protest Trump

The Canadian National Anthem is one of the most beautiful anthems in the world. It's easy to sing with stirring words that set "true patriot hearts" aflame.

Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk sang the anthem before the USA-Canada final of the 4 Nations Hockey tournament. Given the nationalist fervor that surrounded the hockey game, it wasn't surprising that a Canadian singer would look to get attention by trying to bring U.S. politics into the event.

Kreviazuk altered the lyrics of the anthem, changing it from "True patriot love in all of us command," to "True patriot love that only us command."

After the game, Kreviazuk posted a message on Instagram. She could almost be mistaken for a radical left American Democrat with her answer. Instead. she showed herself to be a narcissistic, woke Canadian who desperately wanted recognition in America for "speaking truth to power."

“In this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices, and try to protect ourselves,” Kreviazuk wrote on Instagram.

If someone says a moment is "consequential," it most assuredly isn't. She is hinting that the reason the moment is "consequential" is because she is commenting on it.

And is she really dumb enough to think the U.S. is going to invade Canada or something? Sheesh, what a dope.

“We should express our outrage in the face of any abuses of power," obviously referring to Canada's southern neighbor and Donald Trump.

Why just Trump's "abuses of power"? Why not Putin's? Or Hamas's? Or Canada's soon-to-be ex-prime minister Justin Trudeau's? A parliamentary committee actually determined that Trudeau abused power during the COVID lockdowns.

“I am sorry if you think that we’d be better off annexed,” she wrote. So anyone who disagrees with her wants to be annexed by the U.S.? Sheesh.

Somehow, she got even more obtuse by making the laughable comparison of Ukraine to Canada. “Canada, not unlike Ukraine, is a sovereign nation. period," she said. Stating the obvious is the refuge of fools.

New York Post:

A rep for the singer indicated that Kreviazuk changed the lyrics in response to the growing political tension between the United States and Canada. Kreviazuk revealed she plotted the lyric change before she hit the ice, sharing an image with the updated phrase written in black ink on her hand. She also posted several images on her Instagram story before she went out to perform, including a video of herself in her dressing room, in which she called singing the anthem “what an honor.” Trump, 78, has repeatedly floated the idea of making Canada the 51st US state — referring to outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “governor.”

Kreviazuk told the AP she did it “because I believe in democracy, and a sovereign nation should not have to be defending itself against tyranny and fascism.”

Who are you defending yourself from? Holy Beejeebees, can you get any more hysterically unbalanced in believing that the U.S. is going invade Canada?

Trump is not serious about annexing or conquering Canada. If he is, he should be committed. But he's not serious. He's trolling the hysterically anti-Trump left in Canada and is making them look stupid in the process.

It's not hard to do.