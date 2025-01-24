Trump Bans Biological Men From Women's Prisons

One of the hundred or so executive orders Donald Trump issued when he took office placed a ban on housing biological men in women's prisons.

There are no national statistics on transgender males raping female inmates. However, there are media reports from several states that biological males who are sent to women's prisons as transgender females are responsible for numerous rapes and sexual assaults.

An already ludicrous situation becomes mind-boggling in Washington state. A Department of Corrections whistleblower stated that "female inmates are terrified," and the ACLU went to court "to keep the records sealed because they are the ones who sued to get the transwomen into women's prison in the first place," according to a My Northwest News report. In all, six biological males were transferred to the women's prison facility in Pierce County, including this charmer.

“He is a proven sexual predator, having committed multiple crimes against women, yet the State of Washington had no problem moving him into a women’s facility and housing him with the most vulnerable in our population (our mental health unit),” the whistleblower wrote.

It's even more incredible in California.

Reason.com:

Tremaine Carroll allegedly raped multiple inmates while at Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla after securing placement there by self-identifying as transgender. The Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, which took effect in January 2021, allows California inmates to be placed in a facility corresponding with the sex they say they are. Under the law, a prisoner need not be on hormones, have had surgery, or undergo a psychological evaluation to be approved. The government considers their testimony sufficient.

"After his [Carroll's] first cellmate became pregnant and was moved to Los Angeles, two other cellmates of his had complained that he had raped them," Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno told the local ABC affiliate. One of those cellmates says Carroll attacked her while she was in the shower. "This is a particular issue in this case because it's confusing to the jury."

Moreno added. "In California, rape is a crime that has to be accomplished by a man." At Carroll's rape trial, the judge ordered his victims to "use his preferred pronouns."

Reason's Billy Binion notes that "in seeking to comply with the federal law meant to eradicate prison rape, California allegedly encouraged it."

Trump's executive order will be challenged on several different fronts.

New York Times:

Legal experts said it would also be vulnerable to challenges in the courts. Federal courts have said that prison systems are required to protect vulnerable prisoners. Some have also held that they are required to offer medical care such as hormone therapies to prisoners diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the distress associated with a mismatch between one’s body and gender identity. In 2022, a federal district judge in Illinois ordered the bureau to provide gender-transition surgery for a transgender inmate after finding that denying the procedure was most likely a violation of the Eighth Amendment, which also guarantees the right to necessary medical care.

Placing a biological male convicted of sex crimes in a female prison is beyond comprehension. It demonstrates the lunacy of transgender advocates who care more about their ideology than the health and safety of human beings.