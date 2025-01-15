BREAKING: Israel and Hamas Agree to a Ceasefire and Release of Hostages

A ceasefire agreement has reportedly been reached between Israel and the Hamas terrorists that includes the release of all hostages.

The talks in Doha, Qatar, lasted almost a year as Hamas kept moving the goalposts on a deal, forcing Israel back to the table on numerous occasions. True to form, Hamas almost scuttled the latest agreement as the terrorists wanted last-minute security adjustments to the area known as the Philadelphi Corridor that connects Egypt and Gaza. Over the years, most of Hamas's weapons have flowed through tunnels underneath the corridor and Israel wants assurances that the arms will be cut off.

Advertisement

AP reports, "The three-phased agreement would begin with the release of 33 women, children, older adults, and wounded civilians in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. Soldiers and other male captives would be released in the second phase."

The deal still has to be approved by Israel's security cabinet and then the full cabinet. Israeli police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened on Tuesday to quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if he signed a ceasefire. If Ben-Gvir were to follow through on his threat, it would not bring down Netanyahu's government. But if he could induce one or two other ministers to follow him, the prime minister would be in trouble.

"This move is our only chance to prevent (the deal's) execution and prevent Israel's surrender to Hamas, after more than a year of bloody war, in which more than 400 IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers fell in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure that their deaths are not in vain," Ben-Gvir said.

Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the news.

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote.

The slow release of the hostages in at least three stages may be a ploy by Hamas to prevent Israel from reneging on the deal to release Hamas terrorist prisoners once Israel discovers how few living hostages will be released.

Advertisement

Nearly 100 people are still captive inside Gaza, and Israel’s military believes at least a third are dead. The three-phased agreement would begin with the release of 33 women, children, older adults and wounded civilians in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. Soldiers and other male captives would be released in the second phase.

Israel believes there are as many as 60 living hostages to be released and almost 40 bodies recovered. I'd be surprised if there were half that many hostages left alive.

Check back later in the day for updates.