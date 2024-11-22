Biden Looking to Sabotage Trump's Immigration Programs by Loosening Restrictions on Illegals

I think there's a circle in Dante's Hell reserved for outgoing presidents who deliberately and with great malice aforethought set out to sabotage an incoming administration.

In Biden's case, the Department of Homeland Security is launching an ICE Portal App that would allow illegals to skip their in-person ICE check-in. The significance of this move is that the new app will not check for past arrests or outstanding warrants. According to the New York Post, the software has proved to be "glitchy" making it easier for an illegal alien to skip out and disappear into the U.S. interior.

Fox News reports the "glitchy" software won't track an illegal's location if he or she is using an Android phone or laptop. Incredibly, the illegals can also opt-out or contest the government's use of electronic monitoring to track them.

The Post says that up to 100,000 will be enrolled in the program's initial wave.

Joe Borelli, a Republican New York City council member, told Fox News Digital, "These actions taken during the death gargles of the Biden administration are disheartening, to say the least."

"This doesn't seem to be in the spirit of the peaceful transition Biden promised," he added. "This is a last-ditch effort to usurp the will of the people who voted decisively against sanctuary city policies and unrestrained illegal immigration."

Then there's that. Biden seems determined to give the middle finger to America on his way out the door.

New York Post:

And experts said rolling back the policies might not be as simple as Trump waving his pen, because changes could be subject to both procedural hurdles and legal challenges. “A lot of lawsuits get filed, maybe frivolously, but it just kind of stalls what the administration wants to do,” one DHS source said. Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan slammed the Biden administration’s last-minute moves as “the opposite of a peaceful transition of power.” “This is an obstructionist transition,” said Morgan. “What they’re trying to do in the last final day, they’re going to try to put up as many roadblocks and obstacles and throw as many grenades as they can on their way out.”

Like Biden's bogus "humanitarian parole" program that's been riddled with corruption and fraud, the new regulations promise to expand far beyond what Congress intended when it created them. In this case, these are "administrative" changes that didn't need congressional approval.

“What it is doing is creating a lot of burdensome administrative paperwork justifying what they’re doing now. I can tell you a lot of employees would just look at this as this is too much work. Most cases, they’ll just terminate them from the program and not have to go through the appeal process,” a source in ICE told the Post.

The Biden administration is rolling out this new app despite the fact that, in simple terms, it doesn't work worth spit.

The app hasn’t worked on Android phones and when used on a laptop for check-ins, it doesn’t collect the GPS location of a participant — meaning they could be reporting in from anywhere, according to the sources. When it is used on a phone, the app only shares the location of the subject for seven days. That contrasts with the current system, where migrants have to provide proof of their current address. The database also constantly searches for arrest records for migrants anywhere in the country — even if they fail to show up for appointments — and will flag ICE officers.

Biden can't leave office soon enough.