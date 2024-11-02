Stacey Abrams Claims 'Voter Suppression' in Georgia Despite Record Early Turnout

Like a bad penny, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and election denier Stacey Abrams keeps showing up right around election time. She's as predictable as a rainy night in Georgia as she once again seeks publicity and donations for her pet cause, voter suppression.

"What Would Happen if They Held a Voter Suppression Election and No Voters Got Suppressed?" I asked in January 2023, when voter surveys showed that blacks not only had no trouble voting, but turned out in the 2022 midterm elections in record numbers.

This was significant because on January 11, 2023, Joe Biden stood up before a mostly black audience and smeared Georgia election officials and the Georgia government by claiming that recent election reforms passed by Republicans amounted to "voter suppression."

“Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion,” Biden told a crowd at Atlanta University. “It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all.”

“It’s not hyperbole; this is a fact.”

A survey done by the University of Georgia found that "0% of black respondents said their voting experience in Georgia was poor in the 2022 midterm election. Around 73% of black voters said it was excellent, equal to white voters."

Those reforms led to the largest black turnout in history. They also led to a spate of hysterical reactions from Major League Baseball, which canceled its all-star game in Atlanta, and corporations that nixed expansion plans and applied other sanctions due to the state's "voter suppression" laws.

Abrams, who ran for governor in 2022 and was badly beaten by Republican Brian Kemp, kept insisting that "voter suppression" actually kept blacks from voting.

Now, in the midst of a record turnout of early voters, Abrams is once again raising the standard of voter suppression.

Fox News:

"While we are excited about who is showing up, we have to understand that turnout does not mean there is not voter suppression activity," Abrams replied. She suggested that one of the reasons for long early voting lines is because residents can no longer use the "easier" method of voting by mail. "People who are disabled, people who have lost their homes are facing harder times casting their ballots, but they refuse to be silenced. What we are excited about is that here in the state of Georgia, despite the government making it harder to cast your ballot, people are willing to fight to make it happen anyway," Abrams continued. Senate Bill 202, which was adopted by the Georgia General assembly in 2021, made several changes to absentee ballots. Prior to its passage, signature verification was the primary means of checking voter identity, according to the Fulton County website.

"Once again, Stacey Abrams is lying about Georgia’s elections, and over three million voters who have already voted know not to take her seriously," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "She’s cost the state millions and it’s time for her to get real: Georgia leads the nation in voter accessibility and convenience and we run the most secure elections in the country."

I suppose we are going to have to get used to Stacey Abrams turning up every two or four years to remind black people that their votes are being suppressed so that they should keep giving money to her Fair Fight Action, anti-voter suppression organization.

Make checks payable to "cash."