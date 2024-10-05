Massive Solar Storm Will Send Huge Flare Toward Earth. I Blame Climate Activists

On October 3rd, our Sun let loose a doozy of a solar flare. Space Weather experts (yes, they are) categorized it as an X9 flare, the most powerful since 2017. Another flare took place on Monday. That one was an X7.

Both flares came from the sunspot group AR3842. Region 3842 “grew in overall size, gained additional spots, and maintained its magnetic complexity as it continued to produce M-class activity," reports Earth.com. This is good news for Aurora enthusiasts. It means that the northern lights might be glimpsed as far South as Missouri.

There is also some cause for concern: communication satellites may be disrupted as the strong geomagnetic storms ionize the upper atmosphere wreaking havoc on GPS and possibly power grids.

So who's to blame for this? We have to blame someone. Partisan politics demand we assign blame and that's that.

It doesn't have the logical or even true. The left blames conservatives all the time for stuff that we don't even do. Or they twist what we do using pretzel logic until it's so unrecognizable they could blame us for killing Kennedy.

Solar storms are like hurricanes on the Sun. So, if the left can blame the right for not getting on board the climate change bandwagon on Earth to prevent hurricanes, we should be able to blame the left for ignoring climate change on the Sun which leads to these dangerous Sun storms.

Here’s another view of today’s X9-class solar flare, the most powerful of this solar cycle, featuring two different wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light captured by NASA’ Solar Dynamics Observatory. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/pgruMrNdjC — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 3, 2024

Center for Science Education:

Solar flares are huge explosions of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun. A flare appears as a sudden, intense brightening of a region on the Sun, lasting several minutes to hours. Flares occur when intense magnetic fields on the Sun become too tangled. Like a rubber band that snaps when it is twisted too far, the tangled magnetic fields release energy when they snap. The energy emitted by a solar flare is more than a million times

This image from NASA clearly shows the "tangling) of electromagnetic energy into ropes.

Very Long Duration Solar Flare On Sep. 1, 2024 (Credit: NASA) pic.twitter.com/BnWnKTpmNM — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) September 4, 2024

Blaming the left for solar flares is as dumb as blaming the right for hurricanes. Even if we had embraced climate change in the 1990s and followed every, single, recommendation from the IPCC, and the whole litany of climate change fanatics, the CO2 that had already been spewed into the atmosphere the previous 100 years would not have been affected by any reduction in the current rate of CO2 emissions. It will take nearly putting an end to industrialized civilization to reduce greenhouse gases enough to cool the planet if indeed it's in a "runaway warming" cycle.

It's not, of course. And there's absolutely no empirical evidence that drastically reducing greenhouse gases will save the earth. There are models but no experimental or direct evidence that cutting CO2 will do anything except impoverish the masses and make life a living hell for everyone else.