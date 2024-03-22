Multiple Terrorists Attack Concert Venue in Moscow [UPDATE on Death Toll]

Rick Moran | 3:39 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Update 4:49 p.m.: Russia’s Federal Security Service announced that 40 people have died and more than 100 were wounded in the attack. 

As many as five gunmen armed with automatic weapons and wearing camouflage entered a concert venue in Moscow prior to the start of a performance and opened fire.

Advertisement

Casualty figures are going to be high. Early reports on social media said that dozens had been wounded and up to 12 were dead, but Fox News reports at least 40 dead and dozens wounded.

What's worse is that the building caught fire and the roof collapsed, trapping hundreds of people, according to reports.

Russian special forces raided the concert venue in the last hour. Witnesses heard gunshots from inside the hall, suggesting possible hostages. This brings to mind the Moscow Theater hostage ordeal of 2002 when Chechen terrorists stormed a theater, taking dozens of hostages. The official death toll for that attack was 132. 

(Warning: Graphic violence)

Who's responsible? A paramilitary group in Ukraine denies responsibility and suggests it may have been a false flag operation by Putin.

The Free Russia Legion, another Ukrainian-based paramilitary unit of Russian citizens, has also denied responsibility for the attack outside Moscow. In a statement, the group blamed Vladimir Putin and Russian security agents for staging a false-flag operation. The Russian Volunteer Corps has also denied any part in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

Advertisement

According to one journalist, the FSB (Russian Security Service) arrested several ISIS terrorists in Moscow prior to the attack, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow issued a specific warning on March 7 of an "imminent attack in Moscow by extremists."

Reuters:

 The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.

The embassy, which has repeatedly urged all U.S. citizens to leave Russia immediately, gave no further details about the nature of the threat, but said people should avoid concerts and crowds and be aware of their surroundings.

This is a developing story. More information, including casualty figures, will be added to this post as it becomes available.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Recommended

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski’s Lawyers Refuse to Accept Jessica Tarlov’s ‘Clarification’ Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woke Seattle Suspends Law of Supply and Demand, Ruins an Industry Victoria Taft
BYD: Here Comes the EV Bloodbath Trump Warned Us About Stephen Green
Kate Middleton Riddle Solved as She Reveals Diagnosis Greg Byrnes
Florida Man Friday: How to Go Back to Jail with This One Weird Stabbing Trick Stephen Green
No, It's Not an Elephant Stampede. It's Chris Christie Coming to Save Us From Trump. Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Why I'm Co-Hosting a Trump Fundraiser
TikToker Openly Tells Illegals How to Take Over Your (Abandoned) House
White House and Netanyahu Agree They Want Hamas Defeated. Or Do They?
Advertisement