Curses! Daylight Saving Time Arrives on Sunday Morning

Rick Moran | 3:20 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The following is a public service announcement from PJ Media. 

Be it known that on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m., Daylight Saving Time will come into effect for most of the United States. You must move all clocks one hour ahead, according to the instructions issued to you when you were a child.

Advertisement

Remember: "Spring Forward, Fall Back" with the word "Spring" referring to the season, not jumping like a kangaroo, and the word "Fall" also referring to the season and not something we might expect Joe Biden to do while walking up the steps to Air Force 1.

Most of our watches and clocks are digital and will make the change automatically. But since I have a 40-year-old Timex, I will have to wind the hands of the clock forward for an hour. I also have an old analog wall clock that will have to be manually set.

Pain. In. The. A**.

We are also going to lose an hour of sleep, which seems entirely unfair since I'm working on Sunday. 

I know that Congress is dysfunctional, stupid, rabidly partisan, and without question, the sorriest bunch of losers ever to inhabit the swampland in Washington. But why can't they, just once, do the right thing and get rid of this petty annoyance for good?

NPR:

In March 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act. The intent behind the bill was to make daylight saving time permanent starting in the spring of 2023.

And at first, it looked as though it might become a reality. The Senate passed the bill through an expedited process and with unanimous consent — legislative rarities in this day and age.

But the bill wasn't taken up in the House. Members cited higher priorities, like a budget deficit and the war in Ukraine, but there was also a growing chorus of criticism about the bill's approach.

Advertisement

As it turns out, healthcare workers and some researchers claim that if we end Daylight Saving Time, WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!

Detroit Free Press:

Americans experience physical health problems caused by the biannual time changes, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health. They included strokes, heart attacks, accidents, and changes in mood.

Some scientists suggest that your biological clock gets out of sorts.

Other studies tie the start of daylight saving time with an increase in car accidents.

I can perfectly understand the changes in mood. For a couple of days after the time change, I feel like a caveman as my biological clock goes haywire and I end up in 10,000 BC.

Not to worry. I always end up right back here where I started: 1972.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — SCOTUS Ruined Our Election Interference! Stephen Kruiser
Even the Liberal Media Seems to Know Biden’s Speech Was Bad Matt Margolis
The Wheels Are Coming Off DEI — Literally Athena Thorne
West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woman Convicted in Portland Pronoun Prosecution Victoria Taft
The Morning Briefing: Biden's Handlers Really Overshot His SOTU Uppers Dosage Stephen Kruiser
Charles Barkley Explains Why Black Voters Are Ditching the Democrats Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
LIVE: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey
Drunkblogging the 2024 State of the Union Address
No Labels Will Vote on Friday Whether to Field a Presidential Candidate
Advertisement