Vindman Says Trump Has 'Every Intention' to Destroy Democracy if He's Elected

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman needs an intervention. Or maybe a straitjacket.

At the very least, someone should whisper in Vindman's ear that his 15 minutes were up about 4 years ago when he was the left's star witness in Trump's impeachment trial and he needn't bother himself with making more of a fool of himself than he already has.

MSNBC has become the go-to network for fringe anti-Trump characters. The network is more than willing to give a platform and a microphone to the most rabid NeverTrumpers in America. And that includes Vindman, who has taken on the task of "Trump Slayer" for the left.

"Trump, the Democracy Destroyer" has met his match in Vindman.

“We might have only one more vote left that really matters,” Vindman said in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” with anchor Ali Velshi. “If Trump comes to office, he’s already declared that he intends to be a dictator. The President and the chief executive is invested with broad powers.”

The president is the chief executive, moron. And Vindman's reference to Trump claiming he intends to be a dictator was, not surprisingly, taken out of context.

At a Fox News Townhall in early December, Trump responded to a Sean Hannity question about becoming a dictator if he's elected.

"I love this guy," Trump said, referring to Hannity. "He says, 'You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?' I said: 'No, no, no. Other than Day One.' We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator."

Trump never tires in baiting the left. Does anyone but a braindead lefty believe Trump will actually assume dictatorial powers for one day?

“And it’s not easy to undo American democracy that’s been around for nearly 250 years, but a lot of damage has been done,” Vindman added. “And, President Trump has every intention to do that.”

"Every intention?" I would love this guy to pick stocks for me. Being able to read the minds of investors would definitely make a me a rich man.

The Hill:

In his interview on “The Last Word,” Vindman also warned against what Trump and Republicans would do if there was an attack on NATO. “This is not a ‘what if’ scenario, ‘What happens if Donald Trump is back in office in 2025?’” Vindman said. “The threat is real, because what Donald Trump has done, is he’s offered a signal that the Republican party, not just Trump in the future, but the Republican party today would not show up, in the event of an attack on NATO.”

There may come a time when America doesn't need or want to be involved with NATO. That time is not now. Putin is not suicidal. He won't attack NATO because he knows he would have to go nuclear to avoid a quick and decisive defeat. And the idea that any president would allow an attack on a NATO country to proceed without a response is nuts.

Someone should measure Vindman for that straitjacket I mentioned.