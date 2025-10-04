Manchester Synagogue Jihad: The ISIS Connection

Raymond Ibrahim | 11:01 AM on October 04, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

In this video, we look at two overlooked ISIS documents that explain the recent Manchester synagogue attack — and why it may only be the beginning of a wider wave of jihadist violence targeting churches and synagogues across the West.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam's New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007).

