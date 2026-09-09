Europe Against Israel

Tuesday brought about sanctions and retaliation, not regarding the U.S./Iran conflict, but from the antisemites in Europe: politicians who seek to affect the upcoming Israeli elections, as well as get votes from Jew-haters in their own country.

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Claiming that "there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in the West Bank,” the foreign ministers of Britain and France led the countries of Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in issuing a joint statement against Israel, announcing they plan to impose restrictions on trade with "settlements defined as illegal under international law."

Despite this being Israeli land, despite the reality that there has never even been such a thing as "a nation of Palestine or Palestinians historically, despite the simple truth that the Palestinian cause was created in 1964, and despite the actualities of "international law" that clearly define Judea-Samaria as part of Israel, these 12 countries are attacking the economy of Israel for purely political reasons. The foreign ministry of Qatar speedily made its own announcement of support for the sanctions against Israel, another reminder that Qatar is not a friend of Israel nor the U.S.

The response from Israel was quick, clear, and unified.

Israel's Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs stated that "the territories of Judea and Samaria are the cradle of the history of the people of Israel, long before the English became a people." He added: "The purpose of the British struggle to stop construction in E1 in the area connecting Jerusalem to Ma'ale Adummim is to establish a Palestinian state, which the vast majority of Israeli citizens have opposed since October 7." According to Israeli Minister Gideon Sa’ar, "the Labor government's move is particularly absurd given that more than 100 years ago, the Balfour Declaration officially recognized the historical right of the Jewish people to establish their home in the Land of Israel, including in Judea and Samaria. This was included in the British Mandate. The decision constitutes interference in the electoral system of a sovereign state."

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Sa'ar went on to announce retaliatory measures against Britain following its decision to impose sanctions on Judea-Samaria settlements, including closing the British Consulate in Jerusalem; expelling British representatives from the Gaza coordination headquarters in Kiryat Gat; halting British training of Palestinian Authority forces in Ramallah; and preventing entry into Israel of 12 British public officials involved in antisemitic and anti-Israel activity. Sa'ar added that Israel will take retaliatory measures against other countries as well.

Reuters is reporting that as of Wednesday morning, British representatives were told by Israel that within 30 days they must leave and close the British consulate in Jerusalem, which has operated for over 125 years.

Israel’s primary leverage to combat these sanctions lies in licensed dual-use and defense technology already embedded in European military inventories, including electro-optical and infrared sensors, ISR and targeting pods, counter-drone systems, electronic warfare equipment, missile-defense software and spare parts. Britain’s Sky Sabre air-defense command software is built on Rafael architecture, Challenger 3 tanks use Rafael’s Trophy protection system, and Elbit supplies night-vision and surveillance equipment. Finland, which joined Tuesday’s statement, is also a David’s Sling customer. Restrictions in these areas would therefore represent a more consequential form of Israeli retaliation than diplomatic measures alone.

Tuesday and Wednesday also found Iran attacking the U.S. multiple times, and the U.S. retaliating by destroying Iranian tankers. Both sides are making contradictory claims about their success, but what is clear is that we are again in that pattern of daily small attacks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said while visiting Colombia that "every time Iran tries to attack U.S. Navy ships, it will lose tankers."

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Both Christianity and Judaism have prophecies that the world will turn against Israel as part of the "birth pangs of the Messiah.” Whether we believe in those types of prophecies or not, we can all believe in the eternal promise of God to protect His people and the land. May we all have the faith and courage to pray for a lasting peace and safety for Israel, her people, and her land, and to believe fully in the power of those prayers.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 9, 2026

27th of Elul, 5786

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