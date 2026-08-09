Rabbi Barclay's Weekend Iran Update

Shavuah tov. May this week bring us all blessings of protection and long-term peace.

Although not reported much in Western media this weekend, a very, very dangerous alliance was sealed and celebrated, along with its underlying goal: the destruction of Israel and the West.

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Friday night saw the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh, one of the most famous skyscrapers in Saudi Arabia, lit up with the flags of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The nation was celebrating the signing of a deal between the three countries, creating what Turkey has referred to as an "Islamic NATO." It is a military alliance committing each nation to the military defense of any of the others if any of them are attacked. Given Turkey's immense ballistic capabilities, and Pakistan's nuclear arsenal of an estimated 170 nuclear warheads, there are clearly military concerns.

But more disconcerting is the statement that Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan's defense minister, made at the signing of the alliance: "The Islamic world must unite to confront the common threat posed by Israel. Israel poses a threat to all of us. Islamic countries must adopt a coordinated approach to address this threat."

The alliance, which by Saturday evening was already inviting other countries such as Egypt to be part of the agreement (the Turkish foreign minister said Egypt could join "after certain matters are resolved"), is clear about considering Israel the main threat. And to be clear in case there was confusion about the goal, the Turkish foreign minister also said that "Iran is not the target of the defense alliance."

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When contemplating what America's involvement should be in terms of defending Israel, always remember that the Koran demands the creation of a worldwide caliphate of Sharia law by any means necessary. And Israel is the first line of defense, with America being the last line of defense.

Vice President JD Vance again demonstrated his lack of understanding of the depths of this theological war in an interview with Fox News on Saturday morning. The vice president told Fox News that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating and that "talks are going well." By the Iranians' own admission, while we talk, they are continuing to develop weapons, including nuclear weapons, and have been during this entire "ceasefire." Intelligence officials in both Israel and the U.S. have said that Iran is more armed and dangerous than it was before the 12-day war in June 2025.

So on the one hand, there is the Islamic regime of Iran, whose members are Shia Muslims, and who, per their theology, want both the "Little Satan" of Israel and the "Great Satan" of America destroyed and replaced by a worldwide caliphate. This regime made even more threatening statements on Saturday night when, first, the president of Iran said that all final decisions are not in the "hands of the government," but in the hands of the religious leadership. This was followed a few hours later by a video supposedly showing the Ayatollah (for the first time), but not showing the right side of his face or body.

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On the other side are the Sunni Muslim regimes of Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, whose theology also demands a worldwide caliphate, be it a Sunni one in their minds.

And standing alone (for now) is Israel, with support from the United States (again, for now).

It sounds scary and depressing, but it is neither...

For Israel is never alone. This week's Torah portion reminds us to never fear, no matter how great our enemies may seem:

"When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for the ETERNAL your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you... Hear, O Israel! You are about to join battle with your enemy. Let not your courage falter. Do not be in fear, or in panic, or in dread of them. For it is the ETERNAL your God who marches with you to do battle for you against your enemy, to bring you victory.” (Deut. 20:1-20:4)

God is, has always been, and always will be our Protector. While our ancient enemies have all faded from existence, we are still here. And long after these current enemies have disappeared from the planet, the Children of Israel and their allies will remain—praising and being grateful to the Creator of the Universe.

There is an Israeli folk song from the 1970s called Al Teera Yisrael (Do Not Fear, Israel) that reminds us of this perpetual truth about Israel:

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Do Not Fear, Israel!

Do Not Be Afraid!

For you are a lion cub

And who does not fear this lion?

Who does not fear?

This video will hopefully help keep up our spirits and strengthen our faith in these challenging times as alliances against Israel are returning. (Warning: It has a few seconds of instrumental introduction prior to the song actually beginning.)

May we always have faith and not fear, no matter the circumstances or alliances against us; and may the United States and Israel be the lions that bring a lasting peace to this world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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