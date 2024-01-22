The U.S. Proposes an Israel Peace Plan to Destroy Israel

It is vitally important that every American understands what has been going on over the last few weeks, and especially over the weekend with regard to Israel and a supposed Middle East peace plan that the United States, Qatar, and Egypt have suggested.

The plan that these three “allies” of Israel proposed and are pushing for is a blueprint for the destruction of the Jewish State. It is a vindication of Hamas for the evils it did on Oct. 7, and an encouragement for groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the like to repeat the horrors of that day, including kidnaping civilians, again and again. The outline of this plan is pretty simple:

Israel would release Palestinian felons currently imprisoned in Israel. Israel would retreat entirely out of Gaza. Israel would leave Hamas as the governing body of Gaza. Hamas will gradually release hostages.

In other words, Hamas’ actions of Oct. 7 of rape, murder, and kidnapping would be justified on every level, and Israel would make itself vulnerable for another Oct. 7. This proposal de facto endorses Hamas’ evils and the depravities they committed.

Netanyahu has responded that this is all unacceptable. His words of response were clear. “Hamas is demanding, in exchange for the release of our hostages, the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of the murders and rapists of the Nukhba and leaving Hamas in place. Were we to do this, our soldiers would have fallen in vain... and the next October 7 would only be a matter of time... we will not agree to this.”

It is sad that the United States would be part of putting forward such a deal, but not surprising given Secretary Of State Antony Blinken’s words and actions over the last few weeks. He seems unaware or in complete denial that this type of proposal would be a prelude to more attacks and horrors perpetrated on Israel. The entire proposal is oblivious to the truth that Hamas wants every Jew “obliterated” and has vowed to pursue that fanatical goal relentlessly, both in speeches and in its very charter.

The proposal by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. is a reflection of Arab desires as expressed in a Jan. 11 study by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, that showed that 92% of 8,000 Arabs from 16 countries expressed solidarity with Hamas and 67% support what Hamas did on Oct. 7. We must be honest: this proposal that the U.S. has chosen to support caters to those who want a caliphate theocracy and are committed to the destruction of Israel.

Netanyahu was clear in his response. He also expressed his vision of a future where Hamas is eliminated, Gaza demilitarized, and in which Gaza never again poses a threat to the security of Israel. He shared that vision and commitment with President Biden on the phone the other day, but that did not stop the U.S. from putting its weight behind this proposal.

We must pray for peace, and we must also act. We must make it clear to our representatives that if they want our support, they must support Israel in her time of need, fully and without hesitation.

To do anything less, as is suggested in this proposal, is to invite the evil of Hamas to recover, re-arm, and repeat the horrors of Oct. 7. And that wouldn’t just be bad for Israel, it would encourage fanatical extremists who seek a worldwide Islamic theocracy to perpetrate the horrors of Oct. 7 around the world.

Based upon their support of this proposal and their abandonment of Israel, one has to wonder if Biden and Blinken care if that happens around the world — or worse yet if they even desire it.