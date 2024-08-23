The Nightmare Has Come Full Circle

Phil Donahue died this week at age 88. He was an early adopter and strong proponent of the sexual revolution and abortion on demand. Millions of women tuned in every afternoon to hear his hard-left views decades ago. They were indoctrinated into liberalism after learning how their marriages were oppressive and their children burdens. My mom used to watch it after her "stories" wrapped up, and your mom probably did, too.

Advertisement

Women would be further radicalized by popular magazines like "Cosmopolitan" and, for much younger women, "Seventeen." Later, Oprah Winfrey took up Donahue's mantle with a more feel-good New Age approach to leftist thought.

Now, the Donahue agenda has come full circle. The most radical feminist candidate to ever run for elected office has now secured the Democrat nomination for president.

And there's a better-than-zero chance she'll win.

The DNC was a parade of horribles, displaying every form of sin, debauchery, and malign political philosophy invented by mankind—all in one room. We've spent the last four days being hectored by screeching harridans who demand that we reject the values that made the United States the greatest country in history and replace them with a feminist nightmare.

We learned that a Harris-Walz administration would put abortion on demand, for any and every reason, at the top of its priority list because, in the Democrats' view, we are not killing enough babies in this country. They're going to squeeze every dead baby they can out of their four years in office if they make it to the White House.

We also learned that they're going to drag us into more wars and conflicts and encourage more terror attacks with their flaccid foreign policy—as they hobnob with All the Right Globalists in Davos.

We'll be looking at Soviet-style price controls, unbridled socialism, and more regulations on businesses.

Kamala and Co. believe that the economy is just humming along, choosing to ignore runaway inflation, rampant joblessness, and the inability of many people to purchase homes, so they'll double down on the Biden-Harris economic policies.

They'll destroy children and families by encouraging mental illnesses like transgenderism, using the schools as a vehicle to spread their destructive lies about gender.

And speaking of schools, never forget that Kamala wants to bring back school busing in the name of equity while destroying school choice, which actually results in equity by putting educational decisions in parents' hands. In June 2019, busing was discussed in a Democratic debate when Harris was still in the race. Afterward, her campaign confirmed that she “supported busing as a method for school integration." And God only knows what they'll do to homeschooling if they win in November.

And, of course, the border will remain wide open, with rapists, child traffickers, fentanyl pushers, and drug cartels at liberty to walk into the United States almost unimpeded.

Pro-lifers and peaceful protesters will continue to be locked up while violent felons roam free under a Harris-Walz administration.

Advertisement

I know this is a lot to wrap our minds around. It's easy to get depressed and give in to despair, feeling like Kamala-Walz is a foregone conclusion.

But the fight has just begun.

It's time to speak up, get involved, and contribute to the cause. First and foremost, make sure your voter registration is updated. Get involved in your county GOP—I guarantee you they are desperate for volunteers to go door-to-door, send out mailers, and distribute yard signs. (On a side note, we must also win the House and Senate. This is not just about the top of the ticket.) If your state allows mail-in voting, do what you can to promote it. We can't let the Democrats continue to trounce us in this area.

You can also help PJ Media get the truth out to as many voters as possible before this pivotal election. We run on a shoestring budget yet produce some of the highest-quality journalism and analysis. Our writers and editors work tirelessly to investigate and report on the stories that matter—the ones that can change hearts and minds in the voting booth. Please share our content with friends and family members to maximize our reach.