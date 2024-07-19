BREAKING: 'Largest IT Outage in History' Takes Down Airlines, Hospitals, Gov Offices, and More

IT security consultant Troy Hunt called it "the largest IT outage in history," saying, "basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it's actually happened this time."

The problems are ongoing, and they affect users worldwide. The outage has taken down systems for everything from airlines to U.S. government offices to hospitals and emergency services.

From Ars Technica:

After cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike shipped an update to its Falcon Sensor software that protects mission critical systems, Blue Screens of Death started taking down Windows-based systems. The problems started in Australia and followed the dateline from there. TV networks, 911 call centers, and even the Paris Olympics were affected. Banks and financial systems in India, South Africa, Thailand, and other countries fell as computers suddenly crashed. Some individual workers discovered that their work-issued laptops were booting to blue screens on Friday morning.

12-hour timelapse of American Airlines, Delta, and United plane traffic after what was likely the biggest IT outage in history forced a nationwide ground stop of the three airlines. pic.twitter.com/wwcQeiEtVe — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 19, 2024

George Kurtz, president and CEO of Crowdstrike, a modern antivirus platform, was quick to take responsibility for the issue, writing on X, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."

One IT professional I know said his government laptop is completely "bricked," meaning it's unusable. He said the problems associated with this could go on for months.

CNBC said there are disruptions at FedEx and UPS and some railroad systems.

Airports worldwide have been thrown into total chaos:

Here's what the outage looks like on affected systems:

Emergency alert systems are down in many areas across several states.

NATIONAL: Outage affecting 911 lines in multiple states. If you have an emergency, call the 10-digit number for your local police or fire department. — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) July 19, 2024

From the New York Times,

President Biden has been briefed on the CrowdStrike outage, according to the White House. Administration officials are “in touch with CrowdStrike and impacted entities. His team is engaged across the interagency to get sector by sector updates throughout the day and is standing by to provide assistance as needed.”

This is a developing story.