Another Jury Acquits Dupes in the FBI-Created Whitmer Fednapping 'Plot'

What’s the biggest news here, the fact that three fake kidnappers were acquitted in the right-before-the 2020-election Gretchen Whitmer fednapping case, that the FBI got a dressing down from a judge, or both? Both is the correct answer. It may never happen again.

In Antrim County, Mich., on Friday afternoon, the three remaining defendants in the so-called “kidnapping” case of the governor in which FBI agents and federal assets comprised the majority of the “terror” group were acquitted.

Eric Molitor and twin brothers William and Michael Null broke into tears when the acquittals were announced on charges of possessing a gun in the commission of a felony and a terrorism charge.

Not a lot to celebrate related to American jurisprudence these days–so soak this in. Verdicts announced in case of 3 men charged in Whitmer fednapping hoax. God bless this jury. pic.twitter.com/smBxXmB5eh — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 15, 2023

The case was conceived of and overseen by the FBI’s Steven D’Antuono—who was so successful in wrangling into an op some rubes upset over Whitmer’s COVID lockdowns that at the last minute it was turned into a kidnapping operation—that he was asked to run the same fake play in the Capitol breach case. To keep him out of the line of fire when it was discovered the FBI played fast and loose with the case—such as not turning over exculpatory evidence to defendants—Chris Wray quietly retired in November 2022. That meant he could not be compelled to testify before Congress nor be questioned by the FBI Inspector General.

FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin said, “Another @FBI case entrapping people into a fake terrorism results in 3 acquittals. Anyone think the #FBI can be trusted with this power?… This stuff can’t continue in America.”

Another @FBI case entrapping people into a fake terrorism results in 3 acquittals. Anyone think the #FBI can be trusted with this power? I spoke about the danger w/ @dbongino almost 1 year ago. This stuff can't continue in America.https://t.co/HeUMCZNySP — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) September 15, 2023

Fourteen men were caught up in the kidnapping plot. Nine men were convicted and five were cleared. Of the nine convicted two of the Antrim County men copped a plea. Three other men who were acquitted, and whose case provided evidence of the FBI operation, later were retried and convicted, when the feds retooled their evidence.

Court watcher Julie Kelly said Whitmer was in on the FBI operation and was never in danger because it was the feds’ plot all along.

“Whitmer knew for months. Her office coordinated with the FBI on “recon trips” to her cottage (targets driven there by FBI assets) and FBI installed pole cameras on her property to capture evidence.”

Whitmer knew for months. Her office coordinated with the FBI on “recon trips” to her cottage (targets driven there by FBI assets) and FBI installed pole cameras on her property to capture evidence. https://t.co/sbgZncE19X — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 15, 2023

As Citizens Free Press put it, “Three men accused of planning to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer have been acquitted. The whole thing was nothing more than an FBI honeypot so the bootlickers in the press could attack Trump during Covid. Despicable.”

Three men accused of planning to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer have been acquitted. The whole thing was nothing more than an FBI honeypot so the bootlickers in the press could attack Trump during Covid. Despicable. pic.twitter.com/MYAMV9zzhl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 15, 2023

Revolver News connected G-man Steve D’Auntono to the Capitol breach case, reporting that at every pivotal turn of the plot, FBI agents or their fed-led apparatchiks were leading the way.

A look at the annotated indictment reveals that at every level of the plot, FBI operatives played the most important leadership roles:

-The plot’s “explosives expert,” who the plotters were accused of planning to buy bombs from, turned out to be an FBI agent.

-The head of transportation for the militia outfit turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

-The head of security for the militia outfit turned out to be an undercover FBI informant.

-At least two undercover FBI informants were active participants in the initial June 6, 2020 meeting in which the plot to storm Capitol buildings was allegedly hatched — meaning at least three FBI informants infiltrated before the conspiracy even started.

In one of the plot’s climactic scenes, in the main van driving up to look at Governor Whitmer’s vacation home, three out of the five people in the van — 60 percent of the plot’s senior leaders — were federal agents and informants.

The FBI and DOJ in 2015 and ’16 brought you the Russia! Russia! Russia! scam, framing the GOP presidential candidate and eventual 45th president, Donald Trump, of being a Russian secret agent. Those federal agents who swore an oath to the Constitution lied to the FISA court and claimed Trump had a secret hotline to the Kremlin through a Russian bank. It was all FAKE evidence facilitated by the Hillary Clinton campaign and carried out in concert with her friends in the FBI, DOJ, the Obama administration, and the media.

By 2020, they had to come up with something else. It was there that the domestic terrorism claptrap was incubated and carried out by federal officials with some willing dupes who never even thought of kidnapping the governor. But it sure made a pat story for the media before the election about domestic terrorism exploding in America. Then political operatives and feds lied about the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation. And there were also federal and local agent provocateurs sparking the breach in the barricades around the Capitol on January 6.

In the January 6 cases, the men the feds claimed were white supremacist militant groups such as the Proud Boys were infiltrated by federal officers and assets, and some were themselves informants to the FBI. Now they’re in prison.

The arbiters of “justice” in this country have long since given up moral authority and sadly don’t deserve the benefit of the doubt by the American people.

Here’s a piece of advice: When some dirtbag buddies up to you and says something like, hey, wouldn’t you like to do something about FILL IN THE BLANK OFFICE HOLDER, just start shouting “Fed! Fed! Fed!” and get the hell out of there.

