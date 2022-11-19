Special Counsel Named to 'Investigate' Trump. Here We Go Again.

Just two days after Donald Trump announced a run for president in 2024, Joe Biden’s Administration named a special counsel to investigate him, continuing the never-ending investigation of the most investigated president in U.S. history. That sound you hear is a chorus of “here we go again.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he’s named a special counsel to “investigate” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago presidential papers incident, in which the FBI raided the president’s private home to retrieve documents the National Archives said were theirs. Garland also tasked the new counsel to look into the roots of the January 6 breach on the Capitol.

Newly named special counsel Jack Smith is an Obama-era Eric Holder protégé, according to Mike Davis of the Article III Project. He helped target Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell “on bogus corruption charges” that were reversed by the Supreme Court on a vote of 9-0. “Now Smith is back to take out Trump,” said Davis.

In a news conference on Friday right before the Thanksgiving holiday, so nobody would notice, The Washington Post reported that “extraordinary circumstances” — namely Trump’s candidacy and President Biden’s stated intention to run for reelection — “necessitated the appointment of an independent prosecutor to oversee the investigations.”

WaPo said the probe would be “focused on alleged high-level breaches of national security and could place Trump in legal peril unprecedented for a one-time commander in chief.” This is the same newspaper that claimed that high-level intel types swore on a stack of Bibles that Trump held nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago. This week, days after the midterm elections, the newspaper walked back that whopper.

Rather than clarify how much the FBI played a role in carrying out the January 6 planning, as the agency did in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, expect the new counsel to cover up the obvious wrongdoing on the part of the DOJ and FBI.

That’s what happened in the Mueller probe. Indeed, salient information was derived from the legal cases against Hillary Clinton aides and her DNC attorneys who conspired to involve the FBI, CIA, DOJ, and news media in their fake Trump-Russia Collusion operation to win an election. All of those entities were all-in for Hillary and used their offices to help her campaign.

It was uncovered in the Durham investigation that Hillary Clinton signed off on the fake Trump-Russia Collusion operation, and shady participants in the scam were suddenly brought under the FBI umbrella as confidential sources, so their identity could be hidden.

The outrageous Mar-a-Lago raid came as Trump and the National Archives were negotiating the disposition of presidential papers, but the FBI short-circuited the process and raided Trump’s home. Gunned-up SWAT officers swept through the president’s Palm Beach resort in August and took papers that he claimed were declassified. Yet Trump had more of a reason to possess the papers than the FBI.

The January 6 breach was the subject of a House of Representative committee investigation that was wrapping up. House Republicans are now preparing special oversight of the FBI, but the special counsel would seem to circumvent that investigation before it gets started — which sounds like a feature, not a bug of the special counsel announcement. The announcement comes as the Mar-a-Lago imbroglio is already being litigated and is under a special master’s oversight, and the January 6 committee is winding up its investigation.

Americans found out in the special counsel investigation into the fake Russia Collusion spy-op/psy-op that Robert Mueller and his minions, rather than clarifying what happened, used the probe to cover up wrongdoing by the FBI and the outright partisanship of the suits on the 7th Floor.

The naming of the special counsel will also be used to affect the 2024 election results. This is by design. As Article III’s Mike Davis said in a statement, “Like with the politically-motivated and baseless Mueller probe, Garland knows a special counsel will unnecessarily drag on and leave a dark political cloud over Trump while he’s running for president over the next two years.” Davis further wrote, “Garland’s third-world election interference will no doubt make his boss happy. Indeed, Biden knows he can’t beat Trump, so he’ll simply indict him.”

For those playing the home game, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its gunned-up FBI agents interfered with Trump’s 2015/2016 campaign with Hillary Clinton’s fake “Russian Collusion” “investigation.” They were able to keep that grift going well into President Trump’s administration, using real Russian spies who lied for a fee and tales of peeing hookers, meetings that never happened, and a fake hotline to Putin through a Russian bank.

Then, while he was president, the “intelligence community,” of which the FBI is a part, pretended that a Trump phone call to Ukraine to find out what kind of shakedown Joe and Hunter Biden were running over there was unseemly. The community used many of the same Russian Collusion players to pretend Trump had committed an impeachable offense. This “impeachment” was meant to dirty up Trump for his inevitable 2020 run.

Next, in the lead-up to the 2020 run, “51 intelligence experts” wrote a bogus letter pretending that the story of the century — involving the Democrat candidate for President of the United States allegedly getting payoffs from the nation’s biggest enemies — smacked of “Russia disinformation.” That was a lie. The FBI and its cronies knew the crackhead’s computer was real.

It’s no wonder that Trump castigated the announcement, saying, “This horrendous abuse of power is the latest in a long series of witch hunts,” according to The Post. “The corrupt and highly political Justice Department just appointed a super-radical left prosecutor,” he said Friday night at a black tie event.

The January 6 probe will not include prosecuting the 900 people who were rolled up for trespassing and violence. But it will have an even more important job; it will serve to cover up the feds’ help in planning and/or possibly even cheerleading the violence that day. As we learned this week in court documents, there were at least 20 informants embedded into two groups on January 6. You didn’t think they wanted us to find out how many more there were or see the hours of recordings showing them ordering protestors to break down the barricades, did you?