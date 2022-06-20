BLM Protester Hit by Car While Blocking a Busy Seattle Freeway Sues the Last Bunch You'd Expect

An anti-police Black Lives Matter protester who was hit by a car in a horrific accident as she and fellow Summer of Love activists blocked a freeway is now suing those she believes are responsible for her injuries.

For those who know this caliber of the professional protester class, you will not be surprised in the least to learn that Diaz Love, who’s 34 and old enough to know better, takes no responsibility for the incident.

Indeed, now that she’s healed up and lawyered up, she’s decided that her injuries suffered while blocking the freeway on a busy Fourth of July are all the cops’ fault. That’s right, the very cops she’s probably hurled chanted like “fry ’em like bacon” to are to blame.

See if you can follow the logic trail with KING 5 News, which explains that protesters expected special protection from the same cops they spent months vilifying, burning, looting, and rioting over.

“The lawsuit claims that Washington State Patrol’s longstanding policy is to not allow protesters onto the freeway due to safety concerns. However, that changed when racial justice protests erupted after the murder of George Floyd,” the Seattle TV station reported.

You’d be right to ask why rioting over George Floyd somehow accords one special rights, but apparently, in Seattle, it was assumed because they’re such wonderful citizens and looters. KING 5 reports that the late-night freeway blockers “reportedly felt a sense of security from law enforcement” because the “WSP and the Seattle Police Department met with protest leaders” and they “were assured” that the cops would envelop them in safety and “protect them from harm.”

But, whoops. According to the anti-cop protesters, “WSP and SPD didn’t adequately block off roads or on- and off-ramps and didn’t provide lights or signage around the protesters to warn drivers of their presence.” Police did block off on-ramps and off-ramps that night, but a crazed driver was able to access the freeway by driving up an exit ramp and hit Love and another protester, Summer Taylor, who was killed.

The black man driving that car into the BLM protest, Dawit Kelete, is charged in the incident and stands for a competency hearing in July.

At a news conference, a spokeswoman for the protesters said “this lawsuit was brought on behalf of peaceful protesters. Their peaceful protests were met with the very thing that they are protesting against. They were met by excessive force from the police.”

It’s unclear what is meant by “excessive force,” but they do blame the cops for failing to protect them against foreseeable harm in their 100-page lawsuit. Oddly, protesters didn’t themselves acknowledge that blocking the busy downtown portion of Interstate 5 through Seattle had a foreseeable result: getting hit by a car.

The lawsuit reportedly seeks to conflate several Summer of Love protest clashes with cops with the freeway incident. Copies of the lawsuit were unavailable online.

As one protester asserted at the news conference, “the police had barricades to protect themselves, but there were no barricades to protect my fellow protesters, who also serve this city.” He was injured by an angry driver while blocking the road on Capitol Hill near Chaz/Chop.

According to KING 5 News, 40 plaintiffs are suing the police and Washington State Patrol.

I’ve heard it all now.

If this thing makes it to court, I’d ask for summary judgment and bring my own laugh track to court.

But this is Seattle. This pile of poo lawsuit is likely to pay off the protesters, setting a horrible precedent.

This begs the question: if you get rid of all the cops by defunding the force, as BLM has been so successful at doing, who will be left to blame the next time they decide to play on the freeway?