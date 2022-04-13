FBI Blows It Again: Knew About Subway Terrorist's Racist Videos and Had Him on Watch List

We’re learning more information by the moment about the New York subway train shooter who wounded ten people in a terror attack during Tuesday morning’s commute in Brooklyn.

But, we’re also learning that the FBI knew in advance about this terrorist monster who set off diversionary smoke bombs before he emptied his semi automatic pistol on commuters. Frank James was on their terror watch list, but it appears nobody was watching the terrorist.

The Daily Mail reports that federal investigators saw Frank James’s three-week-old video in which he reportedly vowed he wouldn’t return alive to his Wisconsin home after the self described “prophet of doom” planned a mass attack on Americans.

The video shows James driving out of Wisconsin, saying “and as I leave the state of Wisconsin … all I can say is good riddance and [laughs] I will never be back alive in that motherf*****.” He complained that “a ghetto is a fu**ing ghetto. You seen one you’ve seen em all. Doesn’t matter.”

He hated white people and, in his videos, espoused the separation of the races by geography.

BREAKING: NYPD named person of interest Frank James posted on YouTube days ago that “blacks and whites should not even be in the same hemisphere” and made several threats to women who offended him saying their place is “off this f*cking planet” MORE: https://t.co/l6XKuD0gJo pic.twitter.com/K4qIftyqqp — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 13, 2022

The YouTuber, who espoused racist retaliation for America’s historical treatment of blacks, said “there’s nothing f**king over here. No, n*****, you’re not free. The Emancipation Proclamation didn’t stop sh*t. The civil rights movement didn’t stop a f****** thing. This train’s still moving. And it’s moving in a direction that going to take you to your death.” In another video, he urged blacks to be separated from whites.

He was an apparent adherent to the Nation of Islam, according to his Twitter account.

farrah khan tells truth about who the true leader of the nation of islam is pic.twitter.com/7WTnxgINda — PROFITOFDOOM008 (@frank1554) July 4, 2018

Journalist Andy Ngo confirms James’s Nation of Islam affiliation:

Frank James, the wanted person of interest in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, has a Twitter account where he posted support for black nationalist group Nation of Islam. He also shared video of Tariq Nasheed. pic.twitter.com/dNZjJNxYxh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

James’s final video, in which he vowed not to return alive to Wisconsin, combined with others can be seen as a martyr video similar to those issued by Islamic terrorists before their suicide missions.

And the FBI was aware of it all, reportedly.

“It has now emerged that he was known to the FBI and was questioned in 2019 in New Mexico though it is not yet clear why. He was cleared but was entered into the state’s ‘Guardian Lead’ system. The Guardian Program is the bureau’s terrorist threat and suspicious incident tracking system. Despite being on that list, James was unimpeded as he relentlessly uploaded hate-speech-filled clips on YouTube about how oppressed black people were and how black and white people should have ‘no contact’, for weeks before Tuesday’s attack.”

The FBI appears to have helped foment the “kidnap” plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the January 6 riot at the Capitol Building, investigated parents for opposing COVID shutdowns in schools and radical Leftist curricula, and been a part of the collusion and cover-up of the Trump-Russia scandal, to name just a few recent and outrageous examples of what the domestic law enforcement agency was willing to spend its time on.

While the FBI was busy rolling up imaginary “domestic terrorists,” it was letting a real one slip through its fingers.