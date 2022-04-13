Ben Shapiro Steals College Student's Lunch Money in Clash Over Gender and the Kid Still Doesn't Know What Hit Him

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “I’m not a biologist” reply to a senator’s request to define what a woman appears to be catching on with other members of the woke crowd. It showed up again on Monday night in a confrontation between a University of North Carolina-Greensboro activist and conservative firebrand Ben Shapiro.

And I have just one request: Will somebody please stop this stupid?

The poor student schmuck who decided to dine out on the Supreme Court justice’s rancid leftovers was a befuddled “mathematician and physicist” and “very prestigious prize” winner who came to Shapiro’s speech entitled, “Men Cannot Become Women” and tried to tell Shapiro that he was wrong.

The student activist couldn’t get his point across, so he grabbed Justice Jackson’s “I’m not a biologist” line, mixed it with critical theory, tossed in some fancy woke slogans, and ended up with a word salad so bereft of meaning and logic that he resorted to personally attacking Shapiro’s manhood.

Oy.

“I’m a mathematician and physicist, here, a double major, and I also just won the prestigious award in the country to pursue research at any institution I want,” said the student, sporting a man bun and wearing tank top. He said his double major qualified him to render an opinion “to say that most of what you’re saying is based on old data … like, for example, gender identity disorder, that’s a DSM 4 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), bro. We use the DSM 5 now.”

When Shapiro noted that he based his talk on the DSM 5 data so he was wrong, the student, correctly sensing that he’d lost the argument, launched into R-rated ad hominem referring to Shapiro’s sex life and calling the Harvard graduate a “bozo.”

This caused a collective groan from the audience.

The exchange was trotted out by the Left as some sort of rhetorical victory for the student, which is an insult to everyone’s intelligence. A few took the bait when a Twitter account cut off Shapiro’s reply to the student.

Others were in the “I don’t think this means what you think this means” camp.

Is this supposed to make Ben look bad? — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 13, 2022

I watched the full video, but even just from this selectively sliced miniclip, I do not understand how anyone can watch this exchange and think Ben Shapiro comes off poorly and the student comes off well. Ben remains poised while this student has an unhinged rant/meltdown. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 13, 2022

Here is the unedited clip that shows Shapiro getting off the last salvo, which included a comment about the student’s lack of logic and how whoever gave him the physics prize should take it back.

Or Shapiro simply could have channeled the principal in the movie Billy Madison when he lectured, “what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul.”

I’d pay to see that.