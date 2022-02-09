The Left Tries Again to Crush the McCloskeys

They’re back for the McCloskeys.

The St. Louis couple came into prominence during the riotous and fiery “Summer of Love” of 2020 when a BLM mob broke a gate down to get into a secure neighborhood to hunt down the mayor.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both attorneys, saw the mob break down the gate, armed themselves, and came out to their front yard to keep the mob away from their home. The mob stayed peaceful. The couple has been considered public enemy number one ever since that June 28, 2020 incident.

The McCloskey’s biggest offense appears to be timing and their color, as Axios reveals in their first, top-line description of the couple as “two white attorneys who made global headlines in 2020 when they pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters …” Another Axios headline at the time referred to the “white couple” pointing guns at protesters. Patricia McCloskey’s striped shirt even became a target for the mob.

The local George Soros/Big Tech-purchased DA, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, upon taking office in 2016, “went right to work” letting out all kinds of crooks, thugs, and criminals from jail, ending cash bail, and failing to prosecute crimes. But in 2020, the McCloskeys were front and center. Gardner found the book in the dustbin and commenced throwing it at them.

Gardner and her crooked office were taken off the case when a judge ruled she’d fundraised on the prosecution, making it appear that she’d “initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes,” which, of course, she did. She appealed and yet failed to convince two higher courts, including the state Supreme Court, that she didn’t have a political vendetta and that her motives were just and pure. Yet so tainted was Gardner’s office that a special prosecutor was named to cut her out of the picture entirely.

These turns of events enraged the Left even more.

President Trump gave the McCloskeys an atta boy, and that enraged the woke mob. Then the couple was given a pardon by the Republican governor. And that enraged the woke mob even more.

So now they’re back to try and get another piece of the McCloskeys.

At prosecutors’ requests, Missouri Supreme Court this week put the couple’s law licenses on probation. Initially, and this is important, the court announced it would indefinitely suspend the law licenses of the personal injury lawyers but put that on the back burner for the moment in favor of a year’s probation. Why? Well, the woke prosecutors pursuing the indefinite suspension said the McCloskeys pulled their guns and the protesters were peaceful. No heed was paid to the fact that the guns may have kept that mob peaceful.

Only days before, those “peaceful” Summer of Love protesters killed retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn during rioting and looting. The McCloskeys were all-too-aware of this and mentioned it multiple times during their defense of their actions.

The McCloskeys may have saved their lives that night, but the Left’s woke mob plans to do everything it can to make the rest of their lives as miserable as possible.

Mark McCloskey is running for the U.S. Senate. That race will be one to watch.