Yup. Video That Spawned Wisconsin Riots Didn't Show Man 'Brawling' With Cops Before Shooting. See It Here.

You knew there was more to the story, and now we’re seeing it. New video of the police shooting of a Kenosha, Wisc., man shows the seconds before that haven’t been seen until now.

Millions of people have seen the viral video of the shooting and heard the seven gunshots, which started nights of rioting, looting, and arson.

This is B&L Office Furniture in Kenosha, Wisconsin before & after the #BLM riots on Monday night This is a small business a place where people work Sitting on a property somebody invested in This is real America All destroyed by heartless criminals pic.twitter.com/XCFhASw6it — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

But, as happens so often in these police shooting cases, that wasn’t the whole story.

A Brawl in Wisconsin

It turns out that Jacob Blake, who’s now beatified in the annals of Black Lives Matter hagiographies next to the saintly police assaulter and robber Michael Brown, was in a brawl with police in the act of resisting arrest seconds before the shooting. People called police to quell a domestic outburst.

Jacob Blake’s father says son paralyzed from waist down after police shooting in Kenosha https://t.co/wL2pGvLCqs — Master (@MasterTes) August 25, 2020

The video obtained by The Daily Mail shows the brawl and when Jacob Blake extracted himself and marched to his car. Police say Jacob Blake reached for something when he was shot. His three children were in the car and witnessed the horrific scene.

‘No! No! No! You Have to Get Back!

In the new video, a woman is off-camera screaming to Blake, “No! No! No! You have to get back” after he broke away from the cops and went to his SUV. She obviously knew things wouldn’t end well if he fled from cops or reached for something, as police have stated. They didn’t.

The 29-year-old man is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his father. Seven rounds were fired at him.

The Democratic Governor Terry Evers has already condemned the police for excessive force and racism.

As our state reels from another attack against a Black man, as communities grieve and exercise their first amendment rights to demand justice, and as Jacob Blake fights for his life— we are reminded that racism is a public health crisis. There is no time to waste. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

After the riots began, he called in the National Guard.

The Daily Mail reports that the president of the police union called the governor’s words irresponsible.

‘Anytime deadly force is used, our hearts go out to those affected by it,’ Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, said in a statement. ‘We assure you an independent investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

‘Until that investigation is completed, we ask that you withhold prejudgment about the incident and please the let process take place. ‘Governor Evers’ statement on the incident was wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community, not to mention the citizens of the City of Kenosha. ‘As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released. ‘We, along with the citizens of the great City of Kenosha, ask for peace and to let the process play out fairly and impartially.’

No one got peace after the shooting. Businesses were burned and looted. The Gravity Gaming Lounge just re-opened after COVID closures and was looted out of existence.

A small business in Kenosha announce on their Facebook page that their store was looted and that they can’t come back from the financial loss and will be closing permanently. pic.twitter.com/hoWM4fAdHW — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 25, 2020

An entire car lot was destroyed.

America, this is not normal BLM is a terrorist organization 📹: @VenturaReport pic.twitter.com/wNs9C4NNiW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 25, 2020

The media cover-up of the violent nature of these riots continued apace.

CNN called the riots “violent,” only to remove the descriptor in the on-screen crawl 15 seconds later.

CNN airs chyron reading "violent protests" for 15 seconds before changing to remove "violent" when reporting on Kenosha pic.twitter.com/GpDA0NmQVh — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 25, 2020

Maybe the new video will be shown on CNN, but I wouldn’t bet on it.