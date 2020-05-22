Trump Spox Kayleigh McEnany Ends WH Presser With 'Savage' Q's of Her Own...Then Drops the Mic

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had one question for the White House press corps at Friday’s briefing.

In fact, this was one time that no hands went up at a White House press briefing room.

It’s probably because the question was asked by McEnany of the assembled reporters was one to which they had no good answer.

The question?

Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson?

Intellectual Curiosity

McEnany told the White House press corps at the end of the president’s coronavirus update, where he called for the opening of the nation’s churches, to show a little intellectual curiosity about President Obama’s role in the spying and unmasking of Trump campaign and administration officials.

President Trump calls the spying scandal Obamagate.

Her complaint boiled down to this.

How can a president of the United States of America spy on the campaign and succeeding administration for years and not be asked questions about it?

I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want answered about why people were unmasked and all sorts of questions. And I just want to follow up with you guys on that. Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question? (reporter interrupts to say that Flynn wasn’t unmasked). So I would like to lay out a series of questions. Maybe if I ask them in a slide format, you guys may be visual learners, and you may follow up with journalistic curiosity.

Hold My Beer

What happened next was a hold-my-beer moment.

It was described as nothing less than “savage.”

LAUGH MY ASS OFF. Kayleigh McEnany is providing the press corps questions for them to ask Barack Obama’s spokesperson about ObamaGate. She is savage!

Savage it was.

McEnany opened her briefing book, erected an imaginary octagon, and issued a mixed martial arts beatdown on a press corps that thinks its job should consist of asking questions about Donald Trump wearing a mask but can’t ask a former president about illegal spying, leaking and criminal activities.

That might be too hard for them.

Can’t Handle the Tough Questions

So McEnany put the questions on slides, put on a slide show, and read the reporters a story of what corruption looks like.

It came in a series of five questions.

Why did the Obama administration use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt, to spy on members of the Trump campaign?

Why was Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn unmasked by Obama’s chief of staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others?

Why was Flynn’s identity leaked — a criminal act — to the press?

Why did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversations with the Russian Amb. from a conversation with Obama in the Oval Office?

Why did James Clapper, John Brennan, Samantha Power and Susan Rice privately admit under oath that they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?

The “Capitalistic Guy” has renamed Kayleigh McEnany “Kayleigh Smackemdaily.”

The White House spokeswoman gave the professional question-askers the questions she would love to have President Obama’s spokesperson asked. In effect, it was a dare. But the media was likely thinking how dare you presume to tell us how to do our jobs?

McEnany didn’t care.

She gave reporters an assignment for the three day weekend.

It’s a long weekend, you guys have three days to follow up on those questions and I certainly hope the next time I ask some hands go up because Obama’s spokesperson should be asked those questions – because President Trump’s spokespeople certainly would be.

Then she turned and walked off.

