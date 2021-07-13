WATCH: Teachers Disprove the Legacy Media Narrative on Critical Race Theory

Parents across the country are speaking about against schools teaching about “white privilege” and “institutional racism,” and some have even gotten arrested at school board meetings. Yet Democrats and the legacy media repeatedly insist that these parents don’t know what they’re talking about. They claim that critical race theory (CRT) is a stuffy academic concept, not the driving force between a new divisive racial politics. This lie quickly falls apart, however, since pro-CRT teachers are not afraid to confess that they push these ideas in schools.

The Media Research Center (MRC) put together an extremely revealing montage, contrasting footage of the legacy media using Orwellian doublespeak to deny the truth, and “woke” teachers taking to social media, bragging about pushing critical race theory concepts on kids.

“State after state, Fox News and Republicans, conservatives have whipped up a moral panic about so-called critical race theory,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes complains in the video.

“This is just the latest outrage device over at Fox, is it not?” CNN’s Jim Acosta asks in another clip.

CNN’s Don Lemon condemns “a bad faith effort by Republicans to make critical race theory a wedge issue.” Later, he insists, “It is not being taught in grade schools.”

“By the way, critical race theory is enormously useful. It’s a graduate-level construct, it’s not being taught in K-12,” Paul Begala, a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, says on CNN.

“No one is teaching critical race theory K-12,” Anette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard professor of law and history, says on MSNBC.

Then the MRC VoiceOver asks, “What is critical race theory? Nobody knows, it’s too high-level. What is anything?”

“Seriously, it’s like they’re scared to admit it even exists,” the MRC narrator explains. “They’re basically defining critical race theory as this extremely niche high-level academic theory, so they can claim that kids aren’t learning it in school.”

Yet the narrator presents a commonsense definition. “To the average person, critical race theory is a catch-all term for all the familiar 1619 Project-type ideas: white privilege, institutional and structural racism, the idea that America is inherently racist, you get the idea.”

A definition established, MRC turns to show footage from teachers — footage that disproves the legacy media’s empty insistence that K-12 schools do not teach critical race theory.

“Racism is systematic, so it’s impossible to be systematically racist to white people in an American society,” Desmond Fambrini, a teacher San Anselmo, Calif., says.

“Teaching that systemic racism exists isn’t itself a racist practice. That is the first step toward healing, which this country desperately needs,” Jeremy Williams, a teacher in Florida, argues.

“I am part of the equity and racial diversity team at my school district and have been mentoring students of color who have been leading these changes in our district. They have implemented new curriculum that is un-whitewashed,” Megan Geha, a high school teacher in Des Moines, Iowa, boasts.

Sarah Pearl, a kindergarten teacher in New York City, complains about the supposed racism of teaching the American Revolution — by talking about a bunch of white people.

“These children’s ‘history’ books are so problematic. When kids learned about the American Revolution, we learned about one black man on the front of the book and everybody else in here is white,” Pearl complains. “Even though I’m a kindergarten teacher, I’m very active in education reform.”

Other teachers claimed that schools are institutionally racist. “In honor of the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, let’s have a hot take on education. Let’s talk about how schools marginalize African-American students,” Jennifer Leja, a 7th and 8th grade teacher Reno, Nev., argues.

Emily Christian, a kindergarten teacher in Greater Boston, Mass., contrasts the Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd with the Capitol riot earlier this year, describing the two movements as the “right” and “wrong” sides of history.

“There is going to be a right side of history,” Christian says, showing a picture of Black Lives Matter protesters (but seeming not to mention the violent riots that grew from some of those protests), “and a wrong side of history,” she said, showing a picture of the admittedly horrifying Capitol riot. “When you stay out of it, you’re on the wrong side,” she adds.

“Huh. Sure sounds like they’re talking about critical race theory,” the MRC narrator remarks. “Maybe Chris can have one of them on his show to explain to them how that’s not actually what they’re doing.”

The Left seems intent on denying the plain facts of the situation. Just last week, Ibram X. Kendi, the founder of the “anti-racism” movement inspired by critical race theory, took to The Atlantic to deny the very existence of a debate on CRT. He claimed that “Republican operatives” have “conjured an imagined monster to scare the American people and project themselves as the nation’s defenders from that fictional monster.”

Yet neither Kendi nor Hayes nor Lemon can ignore the multiracial opposition to CRT. This noxious ideology strains to find racism in everything, that demonizes white people as oppressors, and that coddles black people as victims. In fact, black Florida mother Keisha King argued that CRT harms even the black people it intends to help.

“CRT, in its outworking today, is a teaching that there is a hierarchy in society where white, male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed,” King argued. “Telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child, is racist, as well.”

Not only do these messages harm children, but they arguably inspired the destruction of black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments amid the George Floyd riots. Rioters repeated claims of “systemic racism” that trace back to CRT. Vandals in Portland even spray-painted “1619” on a statue of George Washington they topped in 2020, a reference to the 1619 Project. When Claremont’s Charles Kesler wrote in The New York Post, “Call them the 1619 riots,” the project’s founder Nikole Hannah-Jones responded (in a since-deleted tweet) that “it would be an honor” to claim responsibility for the destructive riots.

The legacy media can try to brush critical race theory under the rug, but parents aren’t fooled, and they aren’t going anywhere. The backlash to this destructive ideology is only just beginning.