BREAKING: Eight Dead in Indianapolis FedEx Mass Shooting

Just after 11 p.m. Eastern in Indianapolis, police responded to a shooting at a FedEx ground operation center. The shooter killed eight people, including himself. He appears to have committed suicide after the police arrived. Five people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and two people received treatment at the scene.

“Preliminary information at this time is that the alleged shooter has taken his own life,” city police spokeswoman Genae Cook told reporters. “After a preliminary search of the grounds, inside and out, we have located eight people at the scene with injuries consistent to gunshot wounds. Those eight were pronounced deceased here at the scene.”

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

IMPD says 8 people have died and multiple others were injured in the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indy. pic.twitter.com/CwVCqEhmyn — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 16, 2021

“It is very heart-breaking and, you know, in the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded… they went in and they did their job,” Cook added. “And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see.”

FedEx released a statement on the shooting, saying the company is cooperating with authorities. “Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the company said.

FedEx worker Jeremiah Miller said he had seen the gunman open fire.

“I saw a man with a sub-machine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared,” he said.