This Provision of Biden's COVID-19 Bill Disproves His 'Unity' Rhetoric

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. came into the White House sermonizing about unity after President Donald Trump’s divisive tenure. Yet Biden has proven his unity talk hollow, again and again. He pushes radical transgender policies, reversed the most commonsense of Trump’s immigration policies, and abortion policies that alienate large swaths of Americans, including Democrats. The current COVID-19 relief bill presents yet another example.

House Democrats are primed to pass a COVID-19 relief bill jam-packed with liberal wish-list spending on Wednesday. Amid debate on the bill, Senate Republicans tried to amend the legislation to include a ban on taxpayer funding for abortions, the Hyde Amendment. Senate Democrats rejected this amendment. President Joe Biden supports the resulting bill.

While Biden identifies himself as a practicing Catholic and does attend mass, his extreme stance on abortion has led some priests to refuse him Communion, and the head of the U.S. Catholic bishops issued a scathing rebuke against him for it. The Catholic Association has condemned him for the COVID-19 bill.

“It is tragic and ironic that pro-abortion Democrats are insisting on subsidizing the taking of innocent lives in a bill aimed at saving lives,” Maureen Ferguson, a senior fellow at The Catholic Association, said in a statement Tuesday.

Ferguson noted that “the Hyde amendment, which protects American taxpayers from funding abortion, has had bi-partisan support and consensus for more than 40 years. Any bill which excludes Hyde cannot claim to advance unity.”

“Democrats have hidden this abortion funding under the guise of ‘pandemic relief’ because a majority of Americans don’t want to pay for abortions – in fact, recent polling shows 58% oppose domestic funding for abortion,” she concluded.

Indeed, 58 percent of Americans say they “oppose” or “strongly oppose” “using tax dollars to pay for a woman’s abortion,” according to a Knights of Columbus/Marist poll released in January. About a third of those who identify as pro-choice (34 percent), Democrat (31 percent), or Biden supporters (31 percent) say they oppose taxpayer funding for abortion.

Biden long supported the Hyde Amendment during his decades in the U.S. Senate, but he reversed course abruptly during the 2020 Democratic primary. Democrats have recently condemned the Hyde Amendment as “racist,” even though many pro-life Democrats have condemned abortion as a “black genocide” since abortion disproportionately kills black unborn babies.

Biden does not care for unity, he cares about establishing a far-left legacy on domestic issues, particularly abortion, transgenderism, immigration, critical race theory, and more.

Conservatives always knew this, but apparently it’s news to some people.

