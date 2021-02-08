Insurrection? Antifa Mob Threatens to 'Burn Down' Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, a Black Lives Matter march through the streets of Washington, D.C., involved protesters dressed in antifa black bloc and threatening to burn down the nation’s capital if their demands were not met.

“If we don’t get it, burn it down!” the mob chanted, seemingly referring to $2,000 individual checks in the COVID-19 relief bill Democrats are spearheading in Congress.

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Protesters gathered at 2 p.m. for a “DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally” organized by the Total Liberation Collective and the Palm Collective.

In the evening, Black Lives Matter protesters marched north from Dupont Circle, Fox News reported.

Brendan Gutenschwager captured footage of antifa black bloc marchers carrying a red and black “Antifascist Action” flag.

The marchers disturbed the peace of outdoor diners, but police protected the civilians.

DC Police are forming lines around the outdoor diners to separate them from the protesters marching past #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/g4uIrc39P9 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

After mostly pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol last month, Democrats rushed to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for supposedly “inciting” an “insurrection.” Yet most Democrats looked the other way or even egged on Black Lives Matter protests that devolved into deadly riots last summer. Those riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments in the name of fighting “systemic racism.”

Americans on both sides of the aisle should condemn political violence. Thankfully, it appears the antifa mob did not carry out the threat of “burning it down.” The police presence likely helped prevent any serious violence.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.