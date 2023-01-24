The Debate on Immigration and Border Security Is Over for a Large Majority of American Voters

At the World Economic Forum meeting during a panel on immigration, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) referred to illegal immigrants as “people I represent.” While giving an obligatory nod to border security, she essentially called for amnesty.

“We need to also give dignity to those people who are in the country. And those are the people that I represent. We’re talking about 13, 15 million people who are most of them Hispanics – I would say 85 percent – who speak my language, look like me and sound like me,” Salazar stated. “So, it’s time to seal the border, put order – let’s see who comes in and who doesn’t – and turn around and give dignity – that doesn’t mean path to citizenship – that means to include them and make them dignified members of our community,” she added.

According to a new poll from Convention of States and Trafalgar Group, Salazar could not be more out of touch with American voters if she tried. Only 14.3% of voters believe that those in asylum review and those who entered the country illegally should be granted amnesty and citizenship. Three-quarters believe that those who entered the country illegally should be expelled. This includes 59.5% who say that those who entered the country illegally should be expelled and those seeking asylum should have their reviews completed and granted asylum or removed. Another 15% of voters believe that only those in asylum review should be granted amnesty and citizenship.

And even though many of the illegal crossers may “look like them,” less than 3% of Hispanic voters believe that both those in asylum review and those who entered the country illegally should be granted amnesty and citizenship. Nearly 80% of Hispanic voters think those who entered the country illegally should be removed. A majority want those who entered the country illegally expelled, while those seeking asylum need to complete their reviews. If asylum is not granted, Hispanic voters think the individuals should be removed. Almost a quarter think only those in asylum review should be granted amnesty and citizenship.

The poll also shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is more aligned with voters than Salazar, who represents the state in Congress. As the border crisis rages on, 62.2% of voters believe state governors have an obligation to step in and address it. DeSantis mobilized the national guard to intercept water crossings at the beginning of January.

Support for this activity includes 60% of Hispanic voters and a majority of voters in every age group and ethnicity, except voters 18-24. More messaging about the human tragedies at the border, like trafficking and sexual abuse, could change this view. Part of the argument for better security at the border is protection from abuse and even death for those paying the criminal organizations that control the route.

A similar trend is seen regarding voter attitudes about the border and national security. More than 60% believe that completing the unfinished wall along the border or sealing the physical border is essential to U.S. national security. This includes 59% of Hispanic voters. Again, majorities of every age group and ethnicity agree, except for the youngest voters. Maybe more videos of the hot war on our border between the Mexican government and international criminal organizations trafficking the fentanyl that kills their friends need to go viral.

The debate on immigration policy in the Republican Party effectively ended in the 2016 Election. Then-candidate Donald Trump blew away the Chamber of Commerce caucus and tapped a plurality of voters robbed of wealth and prosperity by decades of lax immigration enforcement and trade policies that advantaged other nations. A rising China did not benefit millions of Americans at all. Just another way Joe Biden was wrong.

President Biden’s open-border disaster has hardened the Republican view on border security and immigration, with a majority of unaffiliated voters agreeing. On sealing the border, 92.9% of Republicans and 57% of unaffiliated voters agree. A similar result is seen when these voters are asked if governors need to step in if the federal government refuses to control the border.

Perhaps most telling is how these two groups think illegal immigrants in the U.S. should be handled. Nearly three-quarters of self-identified Republicans and 62% of unaffiliated voters believe that those in asylum review should complete the process and either be removed or granted asylum. They also think the “got-aways” and others here illegally should be expelled. The longer the two parties in Washington continue to manage the border and immigration as a wedge issue, the more entrenched these views will become. And the only functioning “melting pot” left will be a fondue restaurant.