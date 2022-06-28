EXCLUSIVE POLL: 'Trans the Kids or Starve' Is Not a Winning Message for Joe Biden

Recently, the Biden administration announced it would be withholding free and reduced lunch funds from school districts that did not adopt pro-transgender policies, such as letting children use the opposite sex’s bathrooms and locker rooms. As my colleague Matt Margolis reported at the time:

The Biden administration announced earlier this month it was reinterpreting “the prohibition on discrimination based on sex found in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and in the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, as amended, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly the Food Stamp Program (7 USC § 2011 et seq.), to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

There are approximately 50 million children under age 18 in the United States. Almost two-thirds of them receive nutrition assistance at school. That says something about the state of our nation and means-tested benefits that we should probably think deeply about. However, for now, it also conveys the Biden administration is willing to let almost 30 million children go with emptier bellies to push a radical gender agenda. A significant majority of Americans oppose this policy.

According to a new poll from Convention of States Action (COSA) and the Trafalgar Group, 72.4% of voters say they oppose the Biden Administration’s plan to remove meal funding from American schools that choose not to promote the government’s radical LGBTQ+ agenda. This majority includes a whopping 62.1% who say they strongly oppose it. Even a majority of Democrats, 51.3%, say they disagree with the policy. Independents trend towards Republicans, with 79.8% agreeing with the 87.6% of GOP voters who oppose removing school lunch funding.

For reference, they called it a landslide when President Ronald Reagan won in 1984 with 58.8% of the popular vote. Obama only won 52.9%. It is rare to get anywhere near 60% of Americans agreeing on anything, let alone strongly agreeing. President Biden got elected to usher in a return to normalcy. Nothing is normal about shoving a radical gender curriculum onto America’s children. The few who approve of withholding food from children to get their way are approximately the same 11% who strongly support Biden’s other radical policies, like abortion until the moment of birth and open borders.

“This political scheme serves as the latest outrageous example of this Administration’s policy of using force and coercion to advance its agenda,” said Mark Meckler, President of COSA. “Rather than trying to govern with the consensus of the American people, this White House seems more interested in how they can force radical policies on the American people.”

It’s not funny when a president’s administration acts in a way that barely garners 10% strong approval from voters. It means that the bureaucracy and the president are deaf to the reason he was elected and the will of the American people. Biden was not selected as a transformational president or because of any specific policy agenda. In fact, if Americans had listened to his policies during the election, they would not have been surprised by the high gas prices or the inflation.

The sticks are getting bigger, and the carrots are getting harder to swallow. And the Biden administration shows no signs of moderating despite a dismal midterm outlook and a Real Clear Politics Average presidential approval rating that’s dipping into the 30s. This week, Elections Daily made six changes to their House ratings, all in favor of Republicans. The elections watchdog made that assessment after the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court, which Democrats are sure will reverse their political fortunes. So far it doesn’t look that way. And continued radical policies like taking food out of kids’ mouths to push a radical gender agenda are not going to win any hearts or minds.