Team Biden's Flop in Alaska Shows They Don't Have the 'Swagger' That Trump's Team Had to Deal With China

When Joe Biden said “America is Back,” many of us knew that meant we would be in the backseat on foreign policy again. This attitude was on full display when Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and his team met with China in Anchorage, Alaska. The Obama-era philosophy of leading from behind is back with a vengeance, and nothing good will come of it. According to Bloomberg:

The first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since President Joe Biden took office immediately descended into bickering and recriminations, illustrating the deep divide that remains despite the change in the White House. Each side sharply criticized the other over human rights, trade and international alliances at the meeting in frozen Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed to raise concerns about cyber-attacks, the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and Beijing’s increasing control over Hong Kong.

When you read the details, that is not exactly how it went. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan granted the Chinese delegation’s premise that America is fundamentally racist and kills black people citing Black Lives Matter as evidence. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo lobbed this attack on America, and according to Bloomberg, Sullivan responded:

“a confident country is able to look hard at its own shortcomings and constantly seek to improve, and that is the secret sauce of America.”

Of course, he had to respond this way due to domestic politics. It’s as if the Chinese delegation took the words right out of candidate Biden’s mouth in a horrific ad made last summer after the police-involved shooting of armed criminal Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin:

Following opening remarks, the press was ushered from the room and then allowed back in. Then Yang fired again:

“Is that the way you had hoped to conduct this dialogue?” Yang asked, according to his delegation’s translator. “I think we thought too well of the United States. The United States isn’t qualified to speak to China from a position of strength.”

Representatives of a regime that has been waging an economic and cultural war against us for decades and just unleashed a deadly pandemic on the world and lied about it just spanked Biden’s new foreign policy team. Two senior military officials wrote a book called Unrestricted Warfare in 1999. It described how to use non-military means to weaken an enemy. Espionage, terrorism, drugs, cyber-attacks, bioweapons, and other means are all detailed.

Recently, former Texas Border Intelligence Chief Jaeson Jones said that China’s involvement in supplying the precursors to the Mexican cartels to manufacture fentanyl and methamphetamines is so deep that there is intermarriage between the organizations. He noted over 81,000 Americans died of overdoses of these drugs last year. In another interview, former Acting DNI Richard Grenell stated China was a threat and explained the Trump administration’s technology strategy to ensure we were competitive. He categorized the Democrat boogieman of Russia as a lesser problem.

China also has a stated goal to unseat the United States as the world’s superpower by 2049 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Maoist revolution. This goal has been well documented and agreed to within China for at least 50 years. As of now, assessments predict China will have a larger GDP than the U.S. by 2028, thanks to COVID-19. From the two areas they specified their country and the Biden administration must work on together, it is clear they are pursuing that goal:

US and China bear great resposibility in world’s stability and peace, Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat, tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. He says US has American style democracy; China has its own style of democracy. But both share interest in climate, economic recovery. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

China’s primary interest in anything related to climate change is profit. U.S. and European leaders clapped like trained seals when China said it would pursue net-zero emissions by 2060 earlier this year. As the author of The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, Alex Epstein, asserts, the green initiatives embraced by the Biden administration, our largest banks, and radical left activist groups will only serve to enrich China. While we all sacrifice energy efficiency to reach the absurd goal of net zero emissions by 2035, China is still building dozens of coal-fired power plants and importing record amounts of oil.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that China is purchasing increasing amounts of oil from Venezuela and Iran, decreasing the financial incentives for either regime to come to the table with the Biden administration. How does this relate to the push for renewables in the West and every international organization we allow China to influence? Epstein explained:

“A lot of that electricity is used to build unreliable solar panels and wind turbines for us. Of course, we don’t mostly build them here because they have to be built with cheap energy which means they have to be built with fossil fuels. They are not built with solar panels and wind turbines, obviously. So, you have China making this very strong strategic move to get us to unilaterally disempower and for them to empower.”

With no defined China policy and many Americans’ perception that the Biden family is compromised, this meeting was a complete bust. Our foreign policy team actually allowed China’s team to take advantage of the racial narratives driven by the Democrats and their allies in the media to attempt to put our human rights record on par with theirs — a country that is committing genocide against a religious minority, menacing India and Taiwan, ruining the environment and killing natives in Tibet and diverting water from all of Southeast Asia, and emitting the lion share of global emissions.

Yet, because of the hubris of the West for the last half-century, believing economic growth would lead to an increasingly democratic China, its representative on the U.N. Human Rights Council is allowed to stand up and say this unopposed:

🇨🇳 China at the UN Human Rights Council: "The national security law in Hong Kong has led to the better enjoyment of human rights. China ensuring Hong Kong is governed by patriots is in line with the principle of 'one country, two systems.'" FACT-CHECK: #False. pic.twitter.com/mJyIXLIGJE — UN Watch (@UNWatch) March 19, 2021

The first meeting between our nations since the election should have us wondering if Team Biden is up to the task. They certainly lack what former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called “swagger.”