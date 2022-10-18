Under Biden's Command, U.S. Military Rated as 'Weak' for the First Time in 9 Years

Since the day President Joe Biden took office, the United States has declined in ways that should frighten every American. The immigration crisis, record-high inflation, and an assault on energy independence mark just a few of the issues that have translated into national security concerns under our current administration.

Unfortunately, that’s not the worst of it. According to a bombshell report published by the Heritage Foundation, America’s military is now ranked as “weak” for the first time since the think tank has tracked it.

The report, called the “Executive Summary of the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength,” assesses the U.S. military’s readiness and capabilities on an annual basis, especially with regard to its ability to respond to emerging situations that require U.S. military intervention.

“Each year, The Heritage Foundation’s Index of U.S. Military Strength employs a standardized, consistent set of criteria, accessible both to government officials and to the American public, to gauge the U.S. military’s ability to perform its missions in today’s world,” the report begins before delving into how critically bad the situation truly is under Biden.

From the report (emphasis added):

As currently postured, the U.S. military is at growing risk of not being able to meet the demands of defending America’s vital national interests. It is rated as weak relative to the force needed to defend national interests on a global stage against actual challenges in the world as it is rather than as we wish it were. This is the logical consequence of years of sustained use, underfunding, poorly defined priorities, wildly shifting security policies, exceedingly poor discipline in program execution, and a profound lack of seriousness across the national security establishment even as threats to U.S. interests have surged.

In other words, should a country like China, Russia, Iran, or even North Korea want to make a move, it would probably be while Biden, the weakest U.S. president in modern history, is commander in chief. Why not?

“No matter how much America desires that the world be a simpler, less threatening place that is more inclined to beneficial economic interactions than violence-laden friction, the patterns of history show that competing powers consistently emerge and that the U.S. must be able to defend its interests in more than one region at a time.”

The report also rated individual military branches, with most of them returning disappointing results. The only exception is the U.S. Marine Corps, which the report rated as “strong.”

It should be noted that “weak” isn’t a description or judgment of the individual fine men and women who make up the ranks of all the U.S. military branches; instead, it’s an indicator of overall readiness, which is the responsibility of Biden and his top Pentagon brass.

Heritage's 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength ranked the military as "weak", see how each branch stacks up: 🪖 Army: Marginal

⚓ Navy: Weak

🎖️ Marine Corps: Strong

✈️ Air Force: Very Weak

🚀 Space Force: Weak

The Washington Examiner noted:

The Air Force fell to the bottom of the list, receiving an overall “very weak” rating due to struggles with pilot production and retention, leaving “little doubt that it would struggle in war with a peer competitor.” The Navy and Space Force were rated as “weak,” and the Army was considered “marginal.”

While the Heritage Foundation’s report is beyond alarming, it certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Biden’s Pentagon has seemingly prioritized teaching the troops proper pronoun usage and other woke garbage instead of training and preparing our military for the inevitable next war on the horizon. I mean, no wonder military recruitment is at record lows, which undoubtedly plays a major role in overall readiness.

Heritage Foundation spokesperson John Cooper tweeted, “The military under Joe Biden is at its weakest ever.”

But even worse is the fact that Biden and his top military brass do not seem to be overly concerned about the current state of the U.S. military. A list of commanders involved in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, for instance, are still holding top command or Pentagon positions. Nobody was held accountable for that disaster because the Biden administration clearly didn’t give a rip.

Under former President Donald Trump, America’s military was feared and respected. Because of Trump’s strong leadership style on the world stage, we didn’t face the threats that we now face under Biden, and our military readiness and response capabilities were stronger than they are now under Biden.

Now, at a time when we need our military to be in tip-top shape and ready to roll, we have President Applesauce-Brain in charge, and believe me, our adversaries are well aware of that fact.