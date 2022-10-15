Warnock Scared to Back Biden, but Walker Didn't Hesitate to Back Trump

When reporters ask them whether or not they’ll support President Joe Biden in a 2024 run, Democrats give the most embarrassing, awkward, convoluted answers possible, which is extremely sad for the state of the party and our fragile-minded president. I mean, imagine being a member of a party and lacking the confidence to support one of its top leaders. Wow.

That humiliating display was evident once again on Friday night when Sen. Ralphael Warnock (D-Ga.) debated Republican Senate candidate and former star athlete Herschel Walker. Warnock dodged questions all night long, but none of his answers were as cringe-worthy as the one he provided when asked if he’d throw his support behind Biden in a hypothetical ’24 White House run.

“I’ve not spent a minute thinking about what politicians should run for what in 2024,” Warnock said, before calling everyone else too stupid to understand his weak excuse for not answering the rather simple question.

“Maybe this is difficult for people to understand because that’s how politicians think. I think that part of the problem with our politics right now is that it has become too much about the politicians. You’re asking me about who’s going to run in ’24? The people of Georgia get to decide who’s going to be their senator in three days.”

“Would you support Pres. Biden running for a second term in 2024?” Warnock: “I have not spent a minute thinking about what politician should run for what in 2024” Total fraud. Warnock votes with Biden 96% of the time. pic.twitter.com/ss0husUbip — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2022

Warnock danced around the issue worse than other high-profile Democrats who’ve faced the same question over the past several months. There are montages out there of Democrats providing the same non-answers when asked if they’d support Biden in 2024. It’s simply because they know, just like the rest of the country, that Biden is the worst president in modern U.S. history, and nobody — not even the bluest Democrat — wants their name attached to him.

In a mind-bending, incredible contrast, Herschel Walker was then presented with the same question, but with former President Donald Trump in place of Biden. Not only were there exactly zero moments of hesitation before Walker essentially said hell yes he’d support Trump, but he also managed to squeeze in the perfect zinger against his opponent.

“Yes I would. President Trump is my friend … I won’t leave my allies, which is what Senator Warnock and Joe Biden did in Afghanistan.”

Moderator: "Would you support a Trump 2024 run?" Walker: "Yes I would. President Trump is my friend … I won't leave my allies, which is what Senator Warnock and Joe Biden did in Afghanistan."#GAsen #GASenate #GasenateDebate pic.twitter.com/pT8xWAvgCM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 15, 2022

Walker’s answer proved for the zillionth time that Trump supporters vote because they love and support Trump and his policies, not because it’s simply a vote against the other person and party, which is how Democrats have been forced to vote for a while now as they can’t manage to find a suitable star candidate to be the Trump of their party.

As Rick Moran pointed out, Walker’s showing on Friday night was solid. Aside from any additional October surprises that his PR team might have to confront, it marked the last major challenge Walker needed to get through before Nov. 8.

And in the debate on Friday night — the only debate on the schedule — Warnock failed to get any traction from those issues because Walker was ready with an effective counter. Walker was obviously well-prepared and in fighting trim. while Warnock’s low-key approach didn’t match the urgency of the moment.

Most Republicans would enthusiastically support President Donald Trump should he announce a 2024 run, which goes a long way as far as party morale is concerned. Trump is still the undisputed kingmaker of the party, and his endorsement win-loss record, which according to NPR was a mind-boggling 91% in the primaries, continues to prove that. America was just plain awesome during most of Trump’s presidency, and people want that feeling again.

Nobody will ever say that America was awesome under Biden, and nobody will ever want the feeling of Biden running the country again, because he ran America straight into the ground. That’s one hell of a contrast.