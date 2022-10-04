Herschel Walker Vows Defamation Suit Against the Daily Beast Over Abortion Hit Piece

Republican candidate Herschel Walker, the former football star now running to secure a critical U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, trended on Twitter overnight and into Tuesday morning after a breaking report by the ultra-liberal Daily Beast that claims he once paid for an ex-girlfriend to receive abortion services. Given his staunch, pro-life views as a GOP candidate, Democrats immediately pounced.

However, on Tuesday, Walker responded to the claims and vehemently denied them all. Additionally, the athlete-turned-politician vowed to file suit against the Daily Beast as early as Wednesday morning.

“This is another repugnant hatchet job from a Democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started,” a statement from Walker read, which he posted as an image to his official Twitter account.

Walker added: “He’s harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He’s called my children ‘secret’ because I didn’t want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they’re using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It’s disgusting, gutter politics. I’m not taking this anymore. I planning to sue the Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning.”

Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95 — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022

Robert Ingram, an attorney for both Walker and his campaign, responded to the story on Tuesday, calling it false. But he didn’t stop there during his conversation with the Daily Beast.

“All you want to do is run with stories to target Black conservatives,” Ingram reportedly said. “You focus on Black conservatives.”

The bombshell report from the Daily Beast quotes an “anonymous” woman “who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns” but told the outlet that she became pregnant by Walker in 2009 when they were allegedly dating. She just now decided to speak out, 13 years later, because of what she claims to be Walker’s “hypocrisy” on the abortion issue.

“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” the anonymous woman reportedly said. “We all deserve better.”

Daily Beast reported:

She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker. The woman said Walker, who was not married at the time, told her it would be more convenient to terminate the pregnancy, saying it was “not the right time” for him to have a child. It was a feeling she shared, but what she didn’t know was that Walker had an out-of-wedlock child with another woman earlier that same year.

Walker, who also has former President Donald Trump’s full backing, received a defensive boost on Tuesday in an official statement posted to Trump’s Truth Social account. The statement defended Walker’s stance and attacked the media for engaging in witch-hunt politics.

Trump’s statement read in part:

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats, Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t. Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt that he is correct. They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past.”

The former president went on to encourage Georgia voters to support Walker, emphasizing how crucial the Senate seat is to the Republican Party.

“It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election,” he continued. “With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don’t!”

In a sad twist, Walker’s son, Christian, lashed out at his father in the wake of the Daily Beast’s report and defended the outlet for publishing the story. The young man’s words undoubtedly stung his father, but the elder Walker addressed it in the most classy, Christian, loving way possible.

“I LOVE my son no matter what,” Walker’s tweet read.