Trump Was Right: Majority of Americans Say Biden's Evil Philly Speech Was 'Divisive'

In his final push to demonize former President Donald Trump’s supporters before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden kicked off September by delivering a primetime speech from Philadelphia, Penn., on a set that looked like it came straight from Adolf Hitler’s propaganda ministry. Oh, and it sounded like it, too.

“As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault,” Biden said during his Sept. 1 speech from Independence Hall. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

BIDEN: "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."

The speech was divisive, disturbing, and downright scary, and Biden set out to paint “MAGA Republicans” as true enemies of the state. While it might have worked to some small degree among the radical factions of the left, a bombshell new poll has revealed that a majority of Americans — politics aside — believe that Biden’s nasty, evil speech was terrible form.

A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll published exclusively at The Hill revealed that a whopping 60% of Americans believe Biden’s speech “divided the country and set it back.” In comparison, only 40% believed his speech “united the nation and moved it forward.”

But wait, it gets worse — for Biden. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they opposed Biden’s speech, and 44% supported it. Those aren’t the numbers an underwater-polling president needs so close to a major election.

Former President Trump called out Biden at his Pennsylvania rally just 48 hours after Biden’s speech, telling the massive crowd of MAGA supporters, “Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, PA to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American President.”

"Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, PA to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American President." -Pres. Donald J. Trump

The Hill noted:

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that 54 percent of respondents said the address “was an example of fear-mongering,” while 46 percent said the president’s fears expressed in the speech were “justified.”

Experts, such as Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, say that the speech overwhelmingly backfired. While it might have excited some Democrats, apparently, millions of Americans are not fond of being considered enemies of the U.S. government.

“Joe Biden is facing a backlash from his speech that was viewed as divisive,” Penn said of the survey. “While it pleased Democrats and even may have energized them, most voters saw the speech as inappropriate.”

Biden hammered pro-Trump Republican voters in his speech, which means he took aim at tens of millions of law-abiding, good American citizens who are free to vote for whom they please.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution,” the president said during his speech. “They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

Biden’s divisive rhetoric that evening was vile but clear. However, that didn’t stop him from attempting to walk back the absolute disaster of a speech the next day when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned him.

Doocy, at an event the following day, approached the president and asked if he believes all Trump supporters are a threat to America, as he had indicated the night before in his speech.

“You keep trying to make that case. I don’t consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country,” Biden told Doocy. “I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election…changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy.”

Not only did he lie in his response, but Biden also made it quite clear in a Twitter post what he thinks of all MAGA Republican Americans who support Trump.

Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country. — Joe Biden

Honestly, it would be nice to see him do a few more of these types of speeches before November so that he can thoroughly anger millions of additional American voters.