Jan. 6 Defendant: ‘They Want You Scared’

The left has to have scapegoats to prop up its sagging Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative, and so Joe Biggs of the Proud Boys has just been given seventeen years in prison for his actions on that fateful day, which involved nothing more than tearing down a fence. If one guy removing a single barrier can bring the government of a superpower perilously close to being overthrown, we’re in bigger trouble than we thought. Biggs would be the first to tell you that we are, but not in the way that the leftist elites want us to think.

The Post Millennial reported Wednesday that Biggs explained the objective behind his sentence, which Judge Timothy Kelly made harsher because of the circumstances: the fence he tore down “separated law enforcement personnel from the protesters … on Capitol grounds that day,” and so Kelly “ruled that Biggs was subject to heavier sentencing consequences for domestic terrorism.”

This is ridiculous on its face. 9/11 — that was terrorism. The Fort Hood jihad massacre — that was terrorism. The Boston Marathon bombing? Terrorism. Some people getting let into the Capitol and snapping some selfies? Not terrorism.

According to Biggs, the agenda behind the left’s fabricated Jan. 6 hysteria is not just to destroy Trump and sideline him for 2024, but something far more sweeping and insidious.

“They want you scared,” Biggs said, referring to ordinary law-abiding American citizens who oppose the Biden regime and everything it stands for. Biggs told Alex Jones “that the case against him and others involved in the Jan. 6 riot was politically motivated.” When he was convicted, Biggs said, “my heart hurt.” He explained, “They want to send a message to Americans that if you go to these events, if you are part of a political group, they’re going to throw you in prison for a long time.”

It makes sense. The Biden regime has given numerous indications of its taste for authoritarianism: its ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board, which would label some speech as “disinformation” (as was originally done with Hunter Biden’s laptop); its collaboration with Big Tech to silence and deplatform Americans who objected to its COVID propaganda; its determination to find something — anything — to hang on Trump to prevent him from running again in 2024, instead of just persuading enough Americans to vote for them; and more.

Authoritarian regimes use terror to remain in power. In the Gulag Archipelago, Alexander Solzhenitsyn explains that sometimes Stalin’s police would arrest and imprison people who were perfectly innocent, and it was no mistake: the Communist authorities wanted to terrorize the population into submission, making people think that they had to be extra careful to do everything that those authorities required, or else they might be the next ones to be arrested.

In the same way, Biggs says, “They don’t want you to go out and vote, they want people scared before it’s time to vote, and that’s why all this heat’s happening right now.” He points out that the sentences he and other Proud Boys have received are absurd and unjust, for “he and other members of the Proud Boys had ‘no plans’ to breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6 despite being charged with seditious conspiracy, which investigators could not formally determine with evidence.” Biggs added that Judge Kelly’s decision to treat his “shaking offense,” that is, shaking and knocking down the fence, as “terrorism” was “ridiculous,” and it most certainly was.

Related: Here’s Proof That Trump’s Trials Are Election Interference

“We went there that day with no plan, with nothing,” Biggs added. “We were there like every other American, but because we’re a political group… They’re going to put us in chains.” Indeed. If Biggs had been a member of Antifa or of whatever intelligence agency Ray Epps works for, he would be getting puff pieces in the New York Times instead of seventeen years in the slammer.

“There was no intelligence of a plan,” he maintains. “Not one of the rats that came forward said that there was a plan. Everyone said that there was zero plan of anything happening that day by us, and yet they got us for conspiracy to plan this. They said we had this meeting of the minds without ever actually saying anything, and it happened on the fly at the first breach. So apparently we all had this telekinesis power.”

This is not justice. This is not even any semblance of justice. This is naked terror. And its target is the American people. We are supposed to see what happened to Joe Biggs and be too frightened to continue to dissent. Instead, we should, and must, speak out all the more loudly.