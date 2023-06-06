Insane: Biden’s Handler’s STILL Want to Make a Deal With the Iranian Mullahs

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Monday and offered his best impersonation of a man with some spine and integrity. Blinken declared in no uncertain terms that the Biden regime would never, ever allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to get a nuclear weapon. Anyone who might have been inclined to take his words to heart, however, should take careful note of the fact that, even after Iran was wracked with nationwide protests that the mullahs only ended with the bloodiest of crackdowns, Biden’s handlers still want to make a deal with them. Is there any wrongheaded, counterproductive, anti-American idea that they will not pursue?

Algemeiner reported Monday, “[Blinken said] that the United states would use all means to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.” The hard-Left foreign policy insider and longtime pal of Hunter Biden thundered, “There is no danger that Israel faces that is greater than the one posed by the Iranian regime. That regime routinely threatens to wipe Israel off the map. It continues to provide weapons to terrorists and proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, who reject Israel’s right to exist.” All right, Blinken. But what are you going to do about it?

Nothing good, of course: “[Blinken said] that the Biden administration continues to believe that a diplomatic solution would be the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, but said that if Iran rejects the path of diplomacy that ‘all options are on the table.’” He claimed that the Biden regime’s “‘three-pronged approach’ of diplomacy, economic pressure, and military deterrence has bi-partisan support, and that this year the US and Israel will hold more joint military exercises than ever before.” Gee, that’s swell, but what is this obsession with making a deal with the mullahs? The Iranian regime admits that it violated the terms of the Obama nuclear deal; why do Blinken and his henchmen think it will abide by the terms of a new deal?

The former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was more realistic, saying that a new U.S. deal with Iran would be “a historic mistake and a disaster for generations to come.” He added, “It is not possible or logical to sign an agreement with a murderous terrorist state whose aim is to destroy Israel and the US. Iran’s dangerous nuclear project can only be shut down with crippling sanctions and a credible military threat.” Iran aims to destroy Israel and the United States? Oh yes. Danon was quite right.

Back in March, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked Biden regime Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “How many attacks has Iran or its proxies launched against American positions in Iran [sic: he meant Iraq] and Syria, uh, since Joe Biden took office?” Austin responded, “There’s been, uh, about 83 attacks, I think, uh, since, uh, in the last several years.” That’s right. 83 attacks from Iran on U.S. positions.

And that was by no means all. Iran has been threatening the U.S. throughout the Biden “presidency.” According to a July 2022 report from the dissident news outlet Iran International, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps boasted that it would soon have the ability to transform New York into “hellish ruins.” Back in January 2022, the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, released a video showing the assassination of Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the golf course at Mar-a-Lago. This came amid a barrage of threats against Trump for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Jan. 2020.

Then, in late Feb. 2023, Fox News reported that Iran had renewed its threats against Trump and Pompeo and even stated them in Islamic religious terms. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force, declared, “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump [and] Pompeo… and military commanders who issued the order should be killed.” Now, Old Joe Biden and his handlers might be delighted if the Iranians managed to do such a thing, but that doesn’t make the Islamic Republic of Iran any less of a hostile power. The idea of concluding a deal with such a power could only be entertained among people who are either terminally naïve and not very bright, or who want to see the United States decline in power and influence and its people become more vulnerable to attack.

So is Blinken stupid, or is he evil? And in the final analysis, does it even matter into which category he falls?