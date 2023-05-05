Biden Regime Hosts Muslim Leaders Tied to Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood at White House to Talk ‘Islamophobia’

The good news is that the Biden regime finally find something for the nation’s Second Guy, Kamala Harris’ dude Doug Emhoff, to do. The bad news is that what he was doing was pandering to a group of people with ties to an organization that is dedicated in its own words to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within.” Yeah, it was just another day in the Biden White House.

The WhiteHouse.gov site, which publishes transcripts of Old Joe Biden’s addresses (cleaned up as best they can) and related material, published on Wednesday a “Readout of White House Listening Session on Islamophobia.” It noted that “Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff,” along with the U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, and no less notorious a figure than White House Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice, among others, held “a listening session with Muslim community leaders to discuss efforts to counter Islamophobia, which is hate, discrimination, or bias directed at people who are or are perceived to be Muslim.”

No hate, discrimination, or bias is ever justified, but there are several problems with this. One is that the convening of a White House summit on this problem is like calling out the U.S. Army to give someone a speeding ticket. FBI hate crime statistics show that Muslims are rarely targeted in hate crimes, which far more often victimize Jews and others. In fact, anti-Muslim hate crimes actually declined by 42% from 2020 to 2021. But those facts don’t fit the narrative that Muslims face widespread discrimination and harassment in the United States, and so the facts have to take a back seat.

They certainly did at the White House on Wednesday. “Biden-Haris [sic!] administration officials,” the Biden regime announcement continued, “conveyed their gratitude to the participants for their leadership and underscored the President’s commitment to countering Islamophobia.” Gee, that’s terrific, but the more one looks at exactly whom they were thanking, the more disquieting this whole thing is.

This week, @SecondGentleman hosted a listening session with Muslim community leaders to discuss efforts to counter Islamophobia. There is no place in America for hate and bigotry, and this Administration is committed to countering Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/jlxFqsQjBd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2023

First on the list of participants was Imam Mohamed Magid, who is the Executive Imam at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) in northern Virginia. Magid was previously president of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), which, according to Focus On Western Islamism, was “designated by the Justice Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in the terrorism-financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation in 2007. The Justice Department also listed ISNA as an ‘entity’ of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood. In 2009, a federal judge upheld the designation because of ‘ample’ evidence linking ISNA to the Hamas-financing network.”

Magid also was involved in “hindering discussion of the Islamist political motives of jihadist terrorism while serving on the Obama Administration’s working group dedicated to Countering Violent Extremism program.” That was around the time my own materials on Muhammad and the Qur’an were removed from counterterror training.

Also present was Dalia Mogahed of the Institute for Social Policy & Understanding. According to the Global Influence Operations Report, she is “the Director of Research at the U.S. Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, a group whose Board of Advisors and staff includes prominent figures in the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.”

Robert McCaw of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was also there. CAIR officials have refused to denounce Hamas and Hizballah as terrorist groups. CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case — so named by the Justice Department. Several former CAIR officials have been convicted of various crimes related to jihad terror. CAIR’s cofounder and longtime Board chairman Omar Ahmad has made statements about how Islamic law should eventually be imposed in the U.S. (Ahmad denies this, but the original reporter stands by her story.)

Salam al-Marayati was there. Again according to Focus On Western Islamism, “in 1999 he called Hezbollah attacks as ‘legitimate resistance.’…His involvement with MPAC is remarkable because the organization was founded by members of the Muslim Brotherhood and has a history of concerning rhetoric. For example, the organization has claimed that the War on Terror was actually a ‘war on Islam’ perpetuated by a conspiracy of anti-Muslim ‘special interest groups’ working with U.S. government officials to promote ‘Islamophobic’ policies in the aftermath of 9/11. In 2010, a MPAC policy paper argued that the Muslim Brotherhood’s ‘peaceful activism’ is an asset to the U.S.’s efforts to fight Al-Qaeda.”

Note also that the participants shared the same point of view. No one who would tell the truth about “Islamophobia,” that it’s a propaganda term designed to intimidate people into thinking it’s wrong to oppose jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women, was even anywhere close to being invited.

It’s bad enough that the Biden regime doesn’t hesitate to associate with representatives of groups with demonstrable links to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. What’s wrong with Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups? Muslim Brotherhood organizations in the United States are dedicated, according to a captured internal document, to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house.” And even its miserable White House. Imagine the uproar if Biden’s handlers invited people linked to “right-wing extremist” groups to the White House. But this will get no notice.