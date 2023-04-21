Enough Is Enough: Wisconsin High School Allows Man Claiming to Be a Woman to Shower With Girls

The society-wide acceptance of transgender madness made this inevitable: at Sun Prairie East High School in Sun Prairie, Wis., an 18-year-old dude claiming to be a woman walked into the girls’ locker room, where four freshman girls were showering, and joined them in the shower. If Sun Prairie High School still had any students registered there at all after this incident came to light and school district officials proved reluctant to do anything about it, their continued enrollment is an indication of how much our society has already degenerated and grown accustomed to this level of insanity.

Some people, however, are fighting back. Fox News reported Friday that the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty (WILL), in a letter entitled “Serious Violation of Girls’ Privacy Rights in Sun Prairie East Locker Room,” has accused the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) of not “adequately” addressing this breach of students’ privacy rights. And of course, it must also be noted that there was a possibility of rape or sexual molestation. But all that is being obscured by the young fellow’s canny claim that despite obvious appearances to the contrary, he is, in fact, a woman.

That most trendy of claims has completely befuddled the school district. How can they admit that anything was amiss here, when in the view of the world that Leftists demand we all accept, this was simply an instance of five high school girls showering in the school’s locker room? Trans women are women, after all, as the Big Lie pushers constantly insist, and so there’s no problem here, none at all. Now if a male had walked into the girls’ shower area and started showering with four freshman girls, that would certainly have been something that would have moved the school district to take action. Of course, that is exactly what happened, but if the school district acknowledges that, it will offend the woke. Oh, what to do?

Apparently, district officials have decided to do nothing. According to patriot activist Scarlett Johnson, the school district didn’t even bother to contact the girls’ parents, and it didn’t offer the girls any support. Nor did it “file the required Title IX complaint.” The Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty accordingly charged that SPASD’s actions regarding this incident have “been completely inadequate.” It added, “We are calling on you to address this immediately and put policies in place that will protect the safety and privacy of all students (and provide public notice of what those policies are).” This puts the school district in a real dilemma: will it deny the transgender madness and risk the wrath of the Left, or continue putting young girls in danger?

The incident took place on March 3, when the four freshmen girls jumped into the shower after swimming during a physical education class. Fox reports that “they noticed the transgender student, a senior, in the area containing lockers and benches. WILL claim that the transgender student was 18 years old at the time of the incident.” He was not in the swimming class they had just taken; he was just lurking in the locker room.

Fox adds that “the girls were surprised to see the transgender student in the locker room, although it additionally notes that they knew that the student identifies as transgender and had used girls’ bathrooms before.” The enterprising young fellow “entered the girls’ shower area, approached them, and announced ‘I’m trans, by the way.’” Smooth! He then “undressed fully and showered completely naked right next to one of the girls. He was initially turned towards the wall but eventually turned and fully exposed his male genitalia to the four girls.”

WILL contends that “SPASD did not follow its own policy in this instance regarding District Response to Alleged Sexual Harassment.” But how could they have done so, when doing so would have been tantamount to admitting that this young “trans woman” was no woman at all?

The transgender madness is bad enough for encouraging young people to mutilate their bodies and become dependent on pharmaceuticals for life. But this case makes it abundantly clear that the damage is not just limited to those who succumb to the delusion and to the women who find themselves bested by men in women’s sports competitions. The school district is just bowing to the Left’s cultural hegemony by pretending that there is nothing amiss here. But in reality, its acceptance of the transgender fantasy resulted in four young girls being put into a menacing situation that no girl should have to endure.

And now the school district either has to admit that the whole transgender thing is a fraud or signal to the world that it will continue to stand by as girls are endangered. The trans madness is reaching its logical endpoint.

