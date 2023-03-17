Why Is Pete’s Hubby Chasten Buttigieg So Peeved Over Florida Banning Porn in Schools?

Those dastardly right-wingers, the enemies of all that is good, are getting out of line again, and Chasten Buttigieg wants you to know that he is peeved. The loving husband of Trans Pete, that is, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, appeared with the gals on “The View” Thursday, and boy oh boy, was he in an almighty snit. We are, said the Trans Secretary’s better half, living in an “extremely dangerous time.” Why, Chas? Because of skyrocketing inflation? Chinese saber-rattling? Old Joe’s manifest capacity? No, you silly goose. Because Florida is banning porn in school libraries.

The Daily Caller reported Thursday that Chasten was miffed about “the bans on drag shows, pornographic books from school libraries and Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill that prohibits classroom discussion about sexuality and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.”

But, of course, Chasten didn’t put it quite that way. As far as he was concerned, it was all an attack by rich right-wingers against the poor, embattled “LGBTQ community,” as if that community wasn’t hailed, celebrated, and praised everywhere in our rancid and ridiculous culture today. They’re really the victims, Chasten insists, and of course, “The View” panelists agreed.

Chasten said huffily: “I think it’s an extremely dangerous time and it’s a really upsetting time because nothing could be more important than showing up and protecting our families.” Oh come on, now, Chasten! That’s exactly what the people who were behind this bill wanted to do in the first place, but Pete’s husband thinks that parents and adherents of traditional morality are protecting their families from the wrong people.

The other Mr. Buttigieg continued: “But the way in which they say they’re showing up for our families, this conversation about giving parents more choice, protecting children, what they’ve really done, and they’ve done a good job, it’s been a very well-coordinated, well-funded effort to attack the LGBTQ community.”

This was carefully worded to sound several Leftist alarm bells. Even though Leftist groups generally have massive budgets that dwarf those of their patriotic opponents (take, for example, the hundreds of millions of dollars that the Southern Poverty Law Center has in its war chest, while none of its patriotic targets have anything close to that), they like to posture as the plucky underdogs fighting courageously against sinister, well-heeled conservatives. Those conservatives apparently gratuitously decided to “attack the LGBTQ community.” Not a word, of course, about grooming or destroying children’s innocence. Oh no, this “attack” was, in Chasten’s world, entirely unprovoked.

Inverting reality even further, Chasten added: “Specifically with the book bans, when you look at what many of these have in common, they’re extremely vulnerable children and so you have groups of politicians who are making calculated choices.” Yes, they are indeed vulnerable children. But who exactly is preying upon these vulnerable children? The people who are pushing pornography and gender madness upon them, or the people who are trying to protect them from all that?

Chasten Buttigieg knows, however, that victimhood is currency in our absurd society, so he worked hard to establish the purveyors of filth as simply trying to save the poor victims. “It’s hard enough being in school as it is,” he said, “but to be a transgender kid in school and you have this coordinated effort by people who are going after them because they don’t know what else to talk about. They need an enemy and right now, they’ve decided to make children their enemy and it’s very, very nerve-racking.”

No, Chasten, the children aren’t the enemy. The people who are filling their heads with delusions and fantasies, and telling them that their childhood awkwardness can be repaired by mutilating their bodies, becoming dependent on pharmaceuticals, and living a lie for the rest of their lives – they’re the enemy. And this Florida bill rightly throws a wrench into their plans.

The Daily Caller noted that behind Chasten Buttigieg’s pious talk was an ugly reality: “Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently read excerpts of explicit books available in public school libraries. One book called ‘Gender Queer’ included a girl masturbating and performing oral sex on another girl and equated the removal of a woman’s breasts to getting a tattoo. Another book, ‘Flamer,’ is the story of a gay boy that experiences several sexual interactions.” Kudos to Florida for moving against all this. The Florida bill that so angers you, Mr. Buttigieg, is what it really means to protect children.

