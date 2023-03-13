Of Course: Nancy Pelosi Is Still Pushing the Jan. 6 ‘Insurrection’ Hoax

Former (yes, it’s still a great feeling to write that) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Absolut) was in Austin, Texas, on Sunday for a South By Southwest (SXSW) conference entitled “The Future of Global Democracy,” which was a joke, since if Pelosi and her allies get their way, global democracy in any real sense will have no future at all. But Pelosi didn’t stop there with the belly laughs; with all the fervor of Hiroo Onoda, the Japanese soldier who continued fighting World War II in a Philippines jungle until he was finally persuaded to surrender in 1974, she also reaffirmed her unshakeable belief in the Left’s Jan. 6 “insurrection” narrative, despite its having been definitively exposed as a hoax. Nancy Pelosi is this century’s Hiroo Onoda, but without Onoda’s indomitable courage and nobility of character.

Pelosi said: “Here’s the thing. We had a president of the United States who incited an insurrection. That day was as horrible as it was imagined; the assault on this temple of democracy, they made an assault on our constitution…” As long as she keeps saying that, it bears repeating that Trump told protestors on Jan. 6, 2021, to proceed “peacefully and patriotically.”

Despite the efforts of Trump’s second impeachment trial and then of the Jan. 6 Committee witch hunt, no evidence has ever been found that Trump called for, organized, participated in, or expected to benefit from any kind of “insurrection.” Nor has any other chief “insurrectionist” been found. The protesters strolled into the Capitol building when the guards opened the doors for them, and most of them stood around snapping selfies, only to find later, to their shock and horror, that they stood accused of trying to overthrow the government.

The Democrats have insisted that “five people were killed” in the “insurrection,” so as to reinforce the impression that the Trump supporters at the Capitol that day were a violent mob bent on disrupting the workings of the government. In reality, the only people killed at the Capitol were Trump supporters; the footage Tucker Carlson recently aired established definitively that the protesters did not murder police officer Brian Sicknick, as has frequently been claimed.

Nonetheless, Pelosi plowed on, repeating the standard narrative as if she were oblivious to the fact that it has been exploded. She continued: “They refused to send the National Guard. I was a major target, but I had security that got me out of there. I was concerned about my members, the press, the staff who were traumatized, the maintenance people who maintained the Capitol as these anarchists were making poo-poo on the floor.”

However, House Republicans contended last December that there was “a pattern and practice of seeking and obtaining permission from the Speaker for all security decisions. This delayed the request for help from the National Guard.” Pelosi denies any responsibility, but as she is one of the principal beneficiaries of the claim that Trump withheld the National Guard from the area on the fateful day, her denials have to be regarded with skepticism.

Pelosi herself is skeptical, however, about Tucker Carlson’s revelations; she declared: “So something must be wrong with Tucker Carlson.” Then, without actually refuting any of the evidence that he presented, she insinuated that he was proceeding from base motives: “There’s money that runs a lot of that, to get more viewers…they were more enthusiastically misled by what he has said.”

Addressing Republicans from her spurious position of moral authority, she declared: “You’re a grand old party that has done great things. Instead, you turned into a cult, into a thug.”

Ignoring her party’s increasingly open authoritarianism and determination to crush dissent, Pelosi even had the audacity to say: “We want to be respectful of everyone’s views and want to find common ground.” Her opponents do not, she claims, and that is (of course) Trump’s fault: “The radical right-wing destruction is from someone who inflames it.” But she says she isn’t worried about Bad Orange Man: “We impeached him twice, and he’s going to lose twice.”

Maybe he will, but that wouldn’t make any of the rest of what Pelosi said any more true. Her interview at SXSW gives us a picture of someone who is resolutely determined not only to ignore reality, but to compel the rest of us to join her and ignore reality as well. Since delusion and fantasy are pandemic among Leftists these days, many will undoubtedly join her. Others, however, are more realistic.