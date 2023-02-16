Biden’s Woke Envoy to Afghanistan Asks Beyonce and Lizzo to Teach ‘Black Girl Magic’ to Oppressed Afghan Women

The Foreign Service ought to be dedicated to defending America’s interests and securing the safety and rights of American citizens around the world. But this is the Biden administration, and so a considerably more woke agenda takes precedence over all that. The awe-inspiringly tone-deaf U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Karen B. Decker is the U.S. envoy of wokeness to Afghanistan, demonstrating once again the twisted priorities of the rogue regime in Washington.

Ever since Biden’s handlers’ catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, we haven’t had an embassy there, but the U.S. government does maintain a Mission to Afghanistan that is based in Doha, Qatar. It’s ostensibly dedicated to using “every diplomatic, economic, political, and assistance tool at our disposal to uphold the basic rights of all Afghans,” as well as supporting “continued humanitarian access to the country” and ensuring that “the Taliban honors its commitments.” Heading up all this is Decker, a “career member of the Senior Foreign Service” who “specializes in conflict resolution and crisis management.” But from the looks of her Twitter feed, Decker specializes more intensely in spectacularly tone-deaf woke blather that has nothing whatsoever to do with Afghanistan’s current plight or with any realistic appraisal of the global situation.

Decker recently posted a series of tweets that make it clear that while she is supposed to be America’s envoy to Afghanistan, she is really more of an ambassador of wokeism. When she began to be mocked and criticized for the tweets, she deleted them, but the damage had already been done. Decker demonstrated that she knows or cares nothing about Afghan culture and mores, and sees the country through a Western woke lens that colors all her perceptions.

On Feb. 12, she tweeted: “Abe Lincoln born today in 1809. He did some stuff. It’s also NAACP Day – home of grassroots activism, inclusive communities and making sure Black voices are heard. What does that look like for Afghans struggling to be heard?” The sneering dismissal of Lincoln is bad enough, but the closing question is even worse. Afghans struggling to be heard today under the Taliban regime do not and cannot engage in “grassroots activism.” There are no “inclusive communities” in Afghanistan. Those who do not like what the Taliban is doing mysteriously disappear or are forced to flee the country.

The following day, Decker tweeted: “Super Bowl LVII. 2 elite QBs who happen to be Black made history in epic showdown. Congrats to @Chiefs for thrilling victory! Afghans – what’s the most exciting sports match you remember? #BlackHistoryMonth” With women barred from getting an education and the weapons that the United States left behind making their way to jihad terror groups in Pakistan and India, one would think that the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan would have more sense than to ask Afghans about exciting sports matches, but no such luck.

Worst of all, on Feb. 15, Decker tweeted: “Are Afghans familiar with #BlackGirlMagic and the movement it inspired? Do Afghan girls need a similar movement? What about Afghan Women? Teach me, ready to learn. #BlackHistoryMonth @Beyonce @Lizzo” Libby Emmons of the Post Millennial responded: “I think there has never been a more tone-deaf tweet.” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) observed: “This is unfortunately not a parody account.” Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw went to the heart of the matter: “How dare she talk about some kind of ~magic movement~ when little girls are being sold to old men in Afghanistan, they are worse off now after the failed foreign policy pursued by liberal ideologues like herself.” Pushaw added: “Her tweet is incoherent.” Not precisely incoherent; it was clear enough. It was just the product of a mind that is so comprehensively given over to woke Leftism that it can no longer see the world clearly.

Karen Decker is a career foreign service officer who has had a long career; she “previously served as the Director for Afghanistan Operations for the Afghan Relocation Effort (CARE) from September 2021-August 2022, and as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul from September 2018 to September 2020. Earlier assignments in Afghanistan include two years as Senior Civilian Representative in eastern Afghanistan (2012-2014), and tours in Kandahar and Ghazni in 2006 and 2007.” After all that experience in Afghanistan, she should have some feel for what the country is really like and what its actual needs are. Instead, she serves up reflexive wokeism. Good thing the adults are back in charge and America is once again respected in the world, eh?