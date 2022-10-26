Biden: Extra Leg Room on Airplanes Is Racist

Tuesday evening’s debate made it clear: John “Uncle Fester” Fetterman has decisively defeated Old Joe Biden in the Incoherence Sweepstakes, but the alleged president can’t be counted out quite yet. On Wednesday, Old Joe made a decisive move to cement his unsurpassed reputation for lying and advocating bad policies.

Speaking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Biden announced “new actions to lower the cost of everyday living for American families, to put more money in the pockets of middle-income and working-class Americans, to hold big corporations accountable.” Yes, that’s right: more soft Marxism is coming, complete with the politics of envy and bitter invective against the wealthy and successful without which the Democrats would have nothing whatsoever to offer.

Joe Biden just said that fees on airplanes for extra leg room in front mostly affect people of color 🧐

pic.twitter.com/UmRQnlRQOR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Toward the end of his divisive and rambling incitement to class warfare, Biden served up one of the brazen, outright lies that have marred his entire career. The man deserves credit for audacity, for even in his dementia-ridden dotage he is unsurpassed in Washington (a city of politicians, which means a city of liars) in his ability to deliver an absolute falsehood not only with absolute conviction but also with passionate, self-righteous fervor.

“Some airlines,” Joe declared, “if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket. Look, folks, these are junk fees. They’re unfair, and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially low-income folks and people of color. They benefit big corporations, not consumers, not working families. And that changes now.”

If “fact-checkers” really actually checked facts instead of just running interference for the far Left, they would give that statement all the Pinocchios they have, for there is simply no truth in it whatsoever.

Biden, contrary to his carefully nurtured Lunchbucket Joe image, has been a member of the Beltway elite for over five decades, and so he likely hasn’t flown commercial in ages. And characteristically, his statement is not entirely clear. He is clearly saying that the airlines are racist and take money illegitimately from their non-white customers, which is viciously false and irresponsible enough in itself, but it’s not clear how exactly he is saying they do it. Is he saying that it’s wrong and racist for airlines to charge more for seats that offer more legroom? Or does he mean that the airlines are tacking charges for more legroom onto the price for a ticket that the customer has already agreed to pay, without the customer’s knowledge?

Either way, Biden’s claim here is rancid hogwash of the most fetid variety. If Elitist Joe did ever fly commercial, he would know that airlines are quite upfront about offering seats with more legroom for more money. If such seats are available, the added cost is clearly marked. The airlines, for all their many and varied faults, do not give you a seat with more legroom and then charge you for it without telling you that the charge is coming. Nor do they place you in such a seat and then charge you for it without warning. Their prices may be too high, and there is plenty more that is wrong with them, but they charge what they say the price is when you buy a ticket; I’ve flown hundreds upon hundreds of times, and never once have I seen an airline tack charges onto the price that was initially announced without or notice or option to decline the extra charge.

And then there’s the racism angle again. The Democrats have apparently decided that it’s still a potent vote-getter, as they never leave it alone, despite how preposterous the claims that they offer to buttress it are becoming. Now the airlines are discriminating against people of color by offering seats with more legroom? Is it because they are poor and can’t afford those seats? Is Old Joe advocating that, in the interests of “equity,” people of color be given free extra-legroom and first-class airplane seats? Is he calling for the end of the airlines as businesses altogether, such that seats will no longer be sold to those who can pay for them, but apportioned on the basis of victimhood status?

The answer to that last question is yes. Old Joe and his henchmen are working from the straight-up socialist playbook now. Under socialist rule, first-class cabins and extra legroom areas won’t disappear from airplanes, but it will be impossible for the masses to buy a seat in those areas. They will be reserved for the party elites and for people whom the elites wish to favor. You’re a white male? There might be a seat for you at the back of the plane, next to the latrine.

It’s astonishing that an angry, resentful class warfare speech such as the one Biden delivered Wednesday could ever have been made by a president of the United States. And even more troubling is the fact that it wasn’t even close to being his worst.