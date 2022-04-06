American Stasi: ‘Citizen Sleuths’ Are Ratting Out Jan. 6 Protestors Who Haven't Been Arrested

The Left’s phony Jan. 6 “insurrection” witch hunt isn’t going to die down anytime soon. The Democrats still hope to use it to stigmatize and marginalize virtually all of their opposition as “insurrectionists” that all decent lovers of “our democracy” (that is, the Left’s hegemony) should shun. And although it is now almost a year and a half since the Terrible Event That Was Worse Than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, there are more Jan. 6 prosecutions all the time, thanks to “citizen sleuths” who are ratting out protestors who were at the Capitol on the fateful day.

There are so many snitches that the system is being overwhelmed. NBC News reported Wednesday that “aided by citizen sleuths who keep identifying Jan. 6 rioters, the Justice Department is finding that it has more cases than lawyers to prosecute them.” Accordingly, “the Justice Department is asking Congress for additional funds to prosecute those cases — a list that keeps growing.” It’s growing because “multiple online sleuths in a network of ‘Sedition Hunters’ working’ to find Jan. 6 participants have told NBC News that they’ve successfully identified to the FBI hundreds of additional Jan. 6 rioters — including dozens who are pictured on the FBI’s Capitol Violence website.” And the feds, of course, are only too eager to act upon the information these rats feed them.

One snitch said nobly that he had plenty more work to do: “There are hundreds still to go,” he said, “speaking anonymously to avoid retaliation from supporters of the rioters.” Yeah, you know, he doesn’t want trouble from those dangerous traitors who were going to overthrow the government led by a few grandmothers and a guy with Viking horns. But however ridiculous it is, the narrative must be perpetuated, and so the “sleuth” remains anonymous.

NBC notes that “by pouring [sic; they mean poring] over terabytes of photos and video footage from Jan. 6, citizen investigators have been able to identify hundreds of participants in the Capitol attack. More than 2,500 people made their way inside the Capitol, officials have estimated, and there are more than 350 individuals still listed on the FBI’s Capitol Violence website who have not yet been arrested.” The anonymous rat said proudly: “We’re maybe 30 percent into arrests, with more to come. And still not all crimes discovered.” Another rat was tempted to lose hope that the evildoers would ever get what was coming to them, given the fact that the FBI was “backlogged so far” with cases the feds hadn’t moved on. He said nobly that his hope would falter, and then be renewed: “Sometimes I kind of lose faith, and then they keep plugging away.” How inspiring.

Another rat was ready to be patient: “The scope of the investigation is so large that even 15 months in, to expect the government to scale in such a way that all cases have already been brought forward, is just unrealistic. As long as justice continues to be served, even if it’s slower than I would like, I’m OK with it. As long as I see them arresting people, and finalizing the cases, and pushing the plea deals through where it makes sense, I’m Ok with that.” As long as I see them destroying lives in a hyper-politicized witch hunt over nothing, I’m OK with that.

This “citizen sleuth” is a hallmark of totalitarian regimes. In the Soviet Union, anyone could be an ear for the state: your friends, your neighbors, even your own children. The rewards were great for those who turned in “enemies of the state,” and amid the omnipresence of the totalitarian state apparatus, no one was safe. In Communist East Germany, 2.5% of the population acted as informants for the Stasi, the brutal and repressive Ministry for State Security, and some estimate that one in every three people gave information to the Stasi at some point.

In September 1932, a thirteen-year-old boy, Pavlik Morozov, was found murdered in a Siberian forest; it turned out that he had denounced his father to the secret police, and authorities claimed that his own relatives had killed him. He was hailed as a hero of the Soviet Union. Before Pavlik was killed, he appeared at the trial of his father, Trofim Morozov, who called out to his son in the courtroom: “It’s me, your father!” Pavlik told the judge: “Yes; he used to be my father, but I no longer consider him my father. I am not acting as a son, but as a Pioneer,” that is, a member of the Soviet youth brigade.

Watch for the “citizen sleuths” to become heroes of the new woke order the Left is trying to build if they succeed. Maybe we’ll see statues of some of these slouching Internet nerds replacing the statues of Washington and Jefferson that Antifa and its allies have pulled down. Every civilization, even the most degenerate one, has its heroes.