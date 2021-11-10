Biden’s Marxist Nominee for Banking Chief Wants Oil, Gas, and Coal Industries to Go Bankrupt

Saule Omarova, Biden’s handlers’ nominee for comptroller of the currency, the government’s top bank regulator, is a self-proclaimed “radical,” as Stephen Green has noted. Just how radical became clear in a video clip that surfaced Tuesday, in which Omarova calls matter-of-factly for the destruction of the oil, gas, and coal industries. Well, we can’t say that we haven’t been warned.

In the clip, Omarova, who was born in the Soviet Union and is not a native English speaker, is seen discussing “troubled industries and firms that are in transitioning.” She continues: “And here what I’m thinking about is primarily coal industry and oil and gas industry. A lot of the smaller players in that industry are, uh, going to probably, uh, go bankrupt in, in, in short order, at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change, right?”

Biden nominee Saule Omarova on the oil, gas, and coal industries: "We want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change” pic.twitter.com/7QPbO86FJf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 9, 2021

Wrong. The idea of climate change that is caused by human beings and can be ended by human action rests on assumptions that are dubious at best. And the entire climate change hysteria that the Western political and media elites are relentlessly ginning up is not taken seriously in the People’s Republic of China, which stands to benefit the most from the West’s economic self-sacrifice to appease Gaia.

Indeed, while Saule Omarova is calling for the bankrupting of the oil, gas, and coal industries, the People’s Republic mouthpiece Global Times published a bland piece on Monday proclaiming that “China’s coal output hit multi-year high, will help ensure warm winter.” The article reports happily: “China’s daily coal output has reached 11.93 million tons, the highest level in recent years, and increasing coal supplies have laid a good foundation to ensure energy supply security and residential heating during the winter, the nation’s top economic planner said on Monday, as many parts of the country were hit by a severe coal [sic] wave over the weekend.”

Nary a word about shutting down the industry to fight the chimera of climate change. You might almost get the impression that Chinese authorities aren’t being kept awake nights by nightmares of Obama’s and Biden’s luxury beach houses being swept away by rising sea levels, nor eaten away with regret about how it all could have been prevented if only they had gutted their economy. And you’d be right.

This radical and destructive rhetoric was to be expected from Omarova, who, as Stephen Green pointed out, “graduated from the Soviet Union’s Moscow State University in 1989 on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship.” Omarova was apparently such a convinced Marxist in the late 1980s that she wrote her thesis on Karl Marx’s thought, and tellingly has refused to release that thesis now.

In October, Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sanity) wrote to her asking for a copy: “I write today seeking a copy of your thesis, ‘Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital,’ which you wrote as a student at Moscow State University on the V.I. Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. While it appears that you have deleted any reference to your thesis in the version of your curriculum vitae (CV) that is currently available on the Cornell Law School website, the paper appeared on your CV as recently as April 2017.” There is no indication that Omarova turned over the thesis in response to this appeal.

Why the secrecy about it? If it represents views she no longer holds, she could release it and take the opportunity to explain that. If, however, she still holds the views it espouses, she may have every reason to conceal it. And here we are.

Related: Terrifying: Biden Is Nominating Soviet-Trained Radicals Now

The UK’s Daily Mail called Omarova an “expert in Marxist-Leninism” and reported her account of how she came to be in the United States: “There was at the very end of the Gorbachev era an exchange program between Moscow State and University of Wisconsin Madison. I got lucky against all odds, and I came for that one semester in 1991 to Madison, Wisconsin. While I was there in December of 1991, the Soviet Union fell apart. So there I was, a student without anywhere to go back. I was very worried about what was going to happen. So I stayed to do my Ph.D. in political science, but frankly, I’m just…To this day, I feel guilty for having left the country at such a momentous time, because obviously they couldn’t hold it together without me.” Ah, if only Saule Omarova had stayed home, the Soviet Union would still exist today!

Unfortunately for all of us, she came here instead. And now, in Saule Omarova’s perfect world, massive sectors of the American economy will go bankrupt, destroying the jobs of tens of thousands of Americans and making them wards of the increasingly intrusive and all-pervasive state. Meanwhile, in the People’s Republic of China (a state based on the theories of Karl Marx that Omarova has studied so closely), the coal industry, as well as the other industries, will keep chugging along. This is the absurd and self-defeating America of Joe Biden’s handlers.