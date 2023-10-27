Biden State Department Wants to Wish Us All a 'Happy Intersex Awareness Day!'

Have you heard? There’s sort of a war, or something, in a far-off region called the Middle East. There’s another war in an even more remote place called Ukraine. They’re fighting in Azerbaijan, in Yemen, all over Africa, and in Asia as well.

You would think that the U.S. State Department would be working hard, trying to tamp down these conflicts before the violence spirals out of control. It’s their job, right? I mean, what else do they have to do that’s more important than ensuring the peace of the world?

I’ll bet you didn’t know this, but with the world ready to go to hell in a handbasket, the foggy heads at Foggy Bottom are celebrating Intersex Awareness Day.

I’m very old and very old-fashioned, so I had to Google “intersex” to find out what that is. Or who it is.

At first, I thought that “intersex” was some Fauci/mad scientist experiment in combining some of the 50 or so genders that have been invented recently into one Frankenstein-type gender.

It turns out, I wasn’t that far off. The United Nations — the worldwide authority in quirky sexual delineations — says that “intersex” individuals, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, “do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies”.

Planned Parenthood is more succinct: “Intersex is an umbrella term that describes bodies that fall outside the strict male/female binary.” So does that mean that Lizzo is intersex?

Regardless, what in the Sam Hill is the State Department devoting any resources at all to this silliness with the world about to blow up and go BOOM?

“Today in celebration and recognition of Intersex Awareness Day, we affirm the United States’ commitment to promoting and protecting the human rights of Intersex persons globally,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller wrote. “We applaud all activists, organizations, and governments working to raise visibility and awareness and protect Intersex persons’ rights to bodily integrity and to ensure equal protection and recognition before the law.”

• The Biden administration has a history of celebrating obscure LGBTQIA2S+ holidays in the midst of an international crisis. In October 2021, several weeks after Biden’s disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the State Department was widely mocked for a social media post on “International Pronouns Day.” • Earlier this year, the State Department offered free counseling to individuals who felt “triggered” or traumatized after a “pronoun glitch” in the department-wide email system resulted in a number of employees being “misgendered.”

What do they mean by protecting “bodily integrity”? Why do we need a fricking handbook to learn what should be self-evident to a child of three? There are currently 72 genders, according to this nutcase. Will we ever stop “discovering” genders? What happens when we do? More basically, how in the name of all that’s good and holy do we keep track of them all?

If they’re going to criminalize “misuse of pronouns,” the Biden administration better supply a wallet-sized list of pronouns and genders so we don’t go to jail out of ignorance.

Bodily integrity “Sums up the right of each human being, including children, to autonomy and self-determination over their own body.” How young can a child be before being granted “autonomy” over their body? Can a child decide whether or not to get an appendectomy? Cancer surgery?

It’s madness, of course. It would almost be worth the State Department blundering into World War III if it rid the planet of this illogical, idiotic gender crap (JK).