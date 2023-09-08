Climate Protesters Disrupt U.S. Open Tennis Match for 50 Minutes

The U.S. Open semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was developing into a classic showdown when an unexpected disruption occurred.

Three climate change kooks stood up and began chanting something unintelligible. Two of the protesters were escorted out of the venue almost immediately. But the third nutcase actually glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. It took authorities almost an hour to free him.

If it had been up to me, a couple of strategic cuts would have allowed the match to continue much sooner.

The US Open semifinal was interrupted by climate change protestors, including a man who glued his feet to the ground as a way of protest. pic.twitter.com/XUogLKFeNm — Pubity (@pubity) September 8, 2023

This is becoming disturbingly common. At the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament in July, two matches were disrupted by climate protesters who ran out of the stands and threw orange confetti on the grass surface. At another tournament in Washington, D.C., several protesters interrupted the action by chanting and displaying signs opposing fossil fuels.

Did anyone ask how the protesters traveled to the event? Car? Horse? A horse wouldn’t have been climate friendly because of all the methane the animal releases. Even a bicycle is environmentally unfriendly, given the enormous amount of carbon spewed into the air to make one.

At the U.S. Open, the 19-year-old teenage phenom Gauff won her match 6-4, 7-5, moving on to the finals. Afterward, she graciously claimed that the disruption didn’t bother her.

“It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it,” Gauff said. “Obviously I don’t want it to happen when I’m winning up 6-4, 1-0, and I wanted the momentum to keep going. But hey, if that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it.”

Steve Milloy supplied the necessary lobotomy.

Tennis pro @cocogauff: "If that’s what they felt they needed to do to get their voices heard, I can’t really get upset at it." Earth to CoCo: If there were no fossil fuels, there would be no tennis, no spectators, no prize money and no endorsements.https://t.co/zEeLJfUYrB — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 8, 2023

As for Extinction Rebellion protesters, they wore “End Fossil Fuels” T-shirts and made it clear that no venue was safe from their idiotic protests.

“Today’s action highlights the neglect of the climate and ecological breakdown by governments and corporations,” the group said. “The group emphasizes that the present socio-economic system can’t protect people from the crises to come, because its very structure creates these crises and then ignores them.

What do they want, specifically? The end of the world by 2025. They want “the government tell the truth by declaring a climate and ecological emergency, and halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025.”

How do we halt biodiversity loss? For many species, the extinction train has already left the station and their disappearance is eventually certain. And “net zero” emissions in two years? How many human beings would have to die to achieve that goal? Two billion? Three billion?

Even for hysterical greens, these are ridiculous goals. But then, they’re designed to be impossible to achieve. The very last thing these climate activists want is an end to the “crisis.” No crisis, no Extinction Rebellion. And their brain-dead Gen X compatriots who possess the critical thinking skills of a marmoset are cheering them on and supporting them in their lunatic demands.

Coddling these creeps is not the answer. Even if you agree with their premise, their goals would result in a mass human extinction. Not enough food would be grown. And the food that was grown would not make it to a market. There wouldn’t be nearly enough energy to supply heat to people in northern latitudes, The social chaos would result in a breakdown of civic society, leading to more death and destruction.

These activists are demanding policy changes that would kill more people than all the mass killers in human history. They should be treated accordingly.