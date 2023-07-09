Yellen Calls China Talks 'Productive, Says the Discussions Put the Two Nations on 'Surer Footing'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that 10 hours of talks with Chinese officials were “direct, substantive and productive” and will put the relationship between the two powers on “surer footing.”

“The U.S. and China have significant disagreements. Those disagreements need to be communicated clearly and directly,” Yellen said in prepared remarks. “But President [Joe] Biden and I do not see the relationship between the U.S. and China through the frame of great power conflict.”

That’s kind of weird because that’s exactly how China frames the conflict. Yellen can use all the weasel words she wants — “competition,” “rivalry,” “challenge” — but the bottom line is that China wants to supplant the U.S. as the number one power in the world, and they frame the conflict between the U.S. and China in cold war terms — even if the U.S. won’t.

“We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive. Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity,” she added.

That’s exactly what you’d expect the loser in this conflict to say.

CNBC: